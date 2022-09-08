Please enjoy this terribly-aged video of Florence Pugh saying she’d love to work with Olivia Wilde

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde’s very public tiff from the set of Don’t Worry Darling has led to the unearthing of an old interview of Pugh that has aged like milk.

The beautiful chaos of Don’t Worry Darling’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival has led to an overload of memes about Pugh and Wilde, and now an old interview has resurfaced of Pugh speaking with excitement about one day working with Wilde on a project.

Pugh was on an Actors on Actors interview with Beanie Feldstein in 2019, with the interview coming fresh off the back of Wilde’s Booksmart with Feldstein.

“I have many questions about Booksmart,” Pugh said excitedly. “What was it like to work with Olivia Wilde because I am totally in love with her.”

Feldstein’s response, knowing what we know now, feels creepily prophetic and foreshadowing.

“I think you and Olivia would be so drawn to each other, because she’s just as fearless as you are.”

Posted onto Twitter after the premiere became the internet’s new meme, it goes to show that the tables turn in just a short amount of time. Pugh had recently come off working on the horror film Midsommar, but the apparent horrors were to come with working on Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling.

The Florence Pugh & Beanie Feldstein’s Actors on Actors interview just hits different now pic.twitter.com/hiDPeDkMIh — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) September 6, 2022

The internet is eating up this interview, and every day it feels more and more like Don’t Worry Darling has been some elaborate performance art. Everything seems to have gone utterly wrong in such a short amount of time. The premiere saw Pugh and Wilde’s hairstylists throwing shade at each other, allegations of Wilde’s partner Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine, and Pugh not attending the press conference.

they do say "never meet your heroes" — Miss Flo’s Stan Account (@TVPartyPlanner) September 7, 2022

As one tweet points out, never meet your heroes. Who knows how much further this feud will go on, but the antics on the set of Don’t Worry Darling are up there as some of cinema’s greatest behind-the-scenes implosions.

Don’t Worry Darling will see a full cinematic release on Sept. 23.