While Prince William and Kate Middleton maintain that Prince Harry is the “last thing” on their minds, the Duke of Sussex’s recent string of victories has created ripples that threaten to upset the carefully crafted narrative of his irrelevance to the British monarchy.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams recently emphasized that “the last thing that William and Kate are interested in just at this moment are the activities of the Sussexes.” This assertion comes amid growing evidence that Harry’s influence on the monarchy remains substantial despite efforts to downplay his importance. The statement particularly rings hollow as King Charles III takes unprecedented steps to accommodate his younger son’s return to British soil, even at the risk of straining his relationship with the heir to the throne.

The complex dynamics became more apparent as Harry prepared for his High Court trial against News Group Newspapers. In a significant shift, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has agreed to provide the Duke of Sussex with armed officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command during his stay – a decision reportedly stemming from direct discussions with King Charles himself. This arrangement notably contradicts previous positions on security for non-working royals, suggesting Harry’s influence extends far beyond what the Palace publicly acknowledges.

Harry’s growing influence forces the Royal Family to adjust their stance

Murdoch is a morally bankrupt billionaire that made a lot of money out of chaos, and made the world worse for it. He's gotten away with it for far too long.



Prince Harry's victory is historic. 👏#ToxicBritishMedia

— Amra Watson (@AmraWatson) January 22, 2025

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rising prominence presents an increasingly difficult challenge to the “last thing that matters” narrative. Their Montecito estate, purchased for $14.65 million in 2020, has nearly doubled in value to an estimated $27 million, establishing them as significant players in their own right. This financial victory, combined with their expanding real estate portfolio, including a new vacation home in Portugal, demonstrates a level of independence and success that demands attention from the institution they left behind.

In addition, their recent humanitarian efforts during the Los Angeles fires have further cemented their influence. Working alongside World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, the Sussexes have earned praise for their hands-on approach to crisis response, offering both practical assistance and their Montecito mansion as shelter for displaced families. This authentic engagement with the community stands in stark contrast to traditional royal protocols, challenging the monarchy’s established methods of public service.

In that context, William’s steadfast resistance to reconciliation creates a notable tension within the monarchy. Royal expert Hilary Fordwich explains that as a millennial heir, William “won’t and can’t risk public association with disastrous members of the family who merely serve as distractions from public duty.” This modern approach to monarchy management directly conflicts with Charles’s more traditional emphasis on family reconciliation.

The disparity between William’s position and the reality of Harry’s influence is particularly evident in public opinion metrics. While William maintains a high net favorability of 56%, his brother’s legal victories and humanitarian work continue to shape the monarchy’s decisions and public image. The security arrangements for Harry’s upcoming visits represent a particularly telling shift, acknowledging both his ongoing significance and the legitimate concerns he’s raised.

As Harry’s court appearance approaches, the royal family faces an increasingly complex balancing act. While the Waleses may maintain their official position of detachment, Harry’s recent victories have created a situation where his actions and achievements continue to influence the monarchy’s decisions and public image, regardless of their stated indifference.

