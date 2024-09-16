Reese Witherspoon reveals she’s working on a project with a star that will have Bravo fans flipping tables

Everyone, hold on to your wine glasses, tables, and any other projectile befitting of a Real Housewives castmate, because Reese Witherspoon has just revealed she’s working on a project with a star from the Bravo franchise.

Recommended Videos

The actress made the revelation while on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards, which she attended as part of the cast for The Morning Show. Speaking with Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox, Witherspoon said she had recently sat next to a cast member of The Real Housewives while on a flight, though she refused to name exactly which Housewife was likely chatting her ear off.

Then, Witherspoon delivered what is perhaps the biggest news to the Bravo-verse since Denise Richards may or may not have hooked up with Brandi Glanville, saying that she and the unnamed Housewife “might have… a project cooking now.” Witherspoon said the project would be produced by Hello Sunshine, the media company she founded that’s also behind Big Little Lies, Daisy Jones & the Six and The Morning Show.

Reese Witherspoon just announced she's working on a project with a Real Housewife and they were recently on a flight together. Heather's face is all of us! pic.twitter.com/lw7lRs7q6p — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 15, 2024

“It was cool,” Witherspoon said of her interaction with the Housewife, “It was really cool.” The news is particularly surprising given that, as she went on to reveal, Witherspoon is not exactly a fan of the staple reality franchise. “I have never watched it,” the Legally Blonde star said, “I feel like it’s like, I can’t catch up.” Witherspoon went on to discuss the potential Housewives project during other red carpet chats, with interviewe Heather McMahan’s reaction accurately encapsulating it all.

It’s a shocking admission if only because she’s missing out on true drama, but Witherspoon compensates for the fact that her Big Little Lies character is essentially the blueprint of any great Housewives star. While exactly who the Bravo castmate is that will be involved in the Witherspoon project remains unknown, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards liked the clip of Witherspoon on social media, so perhaps it’s that pairing that might grace our screens soon?

Richards is also an actress, having starred most recently in Halloween Ends opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, though her involvement in the project is purely speculative and based on the wishful thinking of this Bravoholic writer. Witherspoon was nominated alongside her The Morning Show castmate Jennifer Aniston for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

The duo were up against the likes of The Crown’s Imelda Staunton and The Gilded Age’s Carrie Coon, but ultimately lost out to Anna Sawai of Shōgun, who became the first Asian woman to ever take home the trophy in that category. With Witherspoon’s revelation, it might be the case that another history-making Emmy win is also on the horizon, in the form of a Housewife taking home the award for whatever is being cooked up at Hello Sunshine.

This might be a hot take, but I hope whatever it is, it somehow involves Lisa Rinna, or Lisa Barlow, or Lisa Vanderpump, or anyone named Lisa who has appeared on The Real Housewives.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy