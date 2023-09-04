Salma Hayek celebrates 57th birthday by the beach with stunning bikini pics

Few people can pull off a birthday photoshoot quite like Salma Hayek, but the actress has done just that with a new series of beachside birthday shots. Taking to Instagram to celebrate her 57th lap around the sun, Hayek shared images of herself bathing in the ocean, accompanied by a message of gratitude for her family, health and career.

“I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings,” the Eternals actress wrote. Hayek went on to thank her “empowering team,” and sung praise for her army of pets — which supposedly totals no more than 30 — by referencing her relationship with “animals [and] nature.”

“Happy 57th birthday to me,” Hayek concluded. The accompanying images see the actress lounge around the shoreline and wade in crystal clear water, all while donning a red bikini. She later shared a follow up post of herself in front of a candlelit cake, thanking fans for “all the birthday love.”

Fellow actress Penélope Cruz paid tribute to Hayek with her own Instagram post, featuring multiple images of the pair arm in arm throughout the years. The actress duo first bonded on the set of the comedy Western, Bandidas, and have since remained one of Hollywood’s most enduring power couples.

Hayek has become known for her carefree Instagram posts of late, uploading a clip filled with wardrobe malfunctions earlier this year. Elsewhere, the actress commemorated reaching 25 million followers on the platform by sharing a video of herself luxuriating in a pool, prompting exactly the level of thirsty fanfare you’d expect.

Earlier this year, Hayek starred opposite Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy in the first episode of Black Mirror’s sixth season. She also appeared in the recent sequels to Puss in Boots and Magic Mike, and is set to form part of the cast of the upcoming Angelina Jolie-directed film Without Blood.