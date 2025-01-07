Selena Gomez cannot get enough of her pastel tones this awards season, and we cannot get enough of her

Growing up and finding yourself is hard enough, but Selena Gomez experienced it all in front of the cameras. The star had many hiccups over the years as she tried to learn who exactly she is, but 2024 was the epitome of Gomez embracing herself and, based on her recent appearances, 2025 will be even bigger.

Last year, Gomez had an eventful year. She debuted a new season of her hit show, Only Murders in the Building, which was renewed for yet another season at Hulu. She starred in the critically acclaimed Emilia Pérez, a role that brought her a Golden Globe nomination for her role. She became a billionaire thanks to her successful beauty line, Rare Beauty, and her personal life was never better as she got engaged to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

She further embraced her body, curves, and beautiful features and took some fashion risks before returning to her go-to color, black. This year started right for the “Same Old Love” singer, with awards seasons underway, and Gomez treated us to some wonderful, spring-inspired pastel outfits.

Selena Gomez’s pink and blue outfits prove she must focus on pastels this upcoming spring season

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Jan. 4, Gomez attended the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival alongside other A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and was part of Variety’s Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch brunch.

Since it was a day event, she didn’t want to be overdressed with a glamorous outfit but opted for one that she could easily wear and feel comfortable yet sexy. She wore a light pink Oscar de la Renta tweed mini long-sleeved dress with cherry blossom embroidered pockets, which is the ultimate girl dream. Selena has previously proved how well she wears tweed, and this outfit simply didn’t disappoint.

The actress paired it with pink Santoni slingback pumps with an oversized pink buckle at the top for an elegant touch. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry and kept her makeup nice and light, going for a pinky lip and eyeshadow and an elegant soft eyeliner. She continued the “pretty in pink” vibe with a French pink manicure with white tips. Gomez kept her hair loose in soft curls all around her face to further highlight the easygoingness of the outfit.

The cuteness of the pink outfit worked wonders for the day event but the next day, on Jan. 5, the actress impressed again with a different pastel: blue. She attended the 2025 Golden Globes with her Emilia Pérez cast and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and stepped up the glam as she went for an Old Hollywood vibe.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

The beauty and her superstar stylist, Erin Walsh, opted for an all-Prada outfit. She wore a gorgeous custom Prada satin off-the-shoulder column gown in a gorgeous pastel blue shade that featured a train bow at the back and highlighted all her curves while making her look impressively stylish.

She accessorized with custom Prada satin pastel shoes in the same shade as the dress and a Prada bag, upping the elegance with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The Prada outfit and jewelry alone were gorgeous but her hair was also one of the key reasons why this whole look was a success. Renato Campora styled her short hair in an elegant side bob with a soft wave, which perfectly embodied the old Hollywood vibe her whole look was going for.

Although Gomez didn’t leave the event with a gold statuette for the category she was nominated in, she had a blast the entire night, laughing along with the rest of the vibrant cast. She looked flawless, had fun with her co-stars and boyfriend in the process, and became everyone’s favorite person when she publicly showed her happiness when Zoe Saldaña won. All I can say is, Selena, give us more pastels.

