‘She is so real’: Chloë Grace Moretz chooses to make a bold confession, admits there is ‘so much on the line’

Chloë Grace Moretz is the latest celebrity to endorse a candidate for the upcoming election. We know her to be reasonable, so her choice is nothing surprising; it’s Kamala. Chloë’s endorsement came with an inspiring confession. Staying true to her fearless self, she shared an amazing Instagram post.

Recommended Videos

In her post, Chloë shared a photo of an “I voted early” badge, alongside a caption that left no room for ambiguity about her stance. “I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris,” she confessed. Her post has quickly gone viral for the right reasons. It’s not because of her fanbase blindly agreeing with Chloë. She opened up about the personal reasons behind her choice. Her stance is basically how most women feel about this election: “There is so much on the line this election.”

Chloë’s post is not the usual celebrity endorsement, it’s refreshing and inspiring. It’s the first time Chloë has publicly confirmed her sexual orientation, her caption says it all: “I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.” As echoed by many, the ultimate question now needs an answer — after this, can anyone really vote for Trump?

The Trump campaign isn’t hiding what they plan to do if they get into office. So, it makes sense that women and members of the LGBTQ+ community feel threatened. We live in a time where abortion rights are being contested. Conservatives are also doubling down on their fight against transgender rights. Texas, along with other conservative states, recently banned transition-related care for kids. It’s nothing surprising that Chloë’s belief in bodily autonomy is striking a chord with fans. And she is absolutely right; another Trump term will definitely mean less protection for women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Chloë’s confession drew positive reactions from her fans.

And we support her… she is so real ❤ — Jasi👩🏻‍⚕️ (@itsjasii) November 3, 2024

But Chloë isn’t looking for support and empathy; she is looking for action. “SO… Are you voting early? Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you.”

We have to understand that this isn’t just an attempt to strike fear to drump up support for Kamala. Trump may really destroy everything the LGBTQ+ community worked for. Think about it — the man is seriously considering putting RFK Jr. in charge of public health bodies. What will this mean for women and the LGBTQ+ community? Back in May, RFK Jr. made his stance clear, he opposes gender-affirming care and hormone therapy for minors. He called gender-affirming care a “non-existential issue.”

Many are commenting how Chloë’ has never really hidden her sexual orientation, but making it official in a world that still often runs out of understanding and humanity was still a big step. And she did it all to underline for America’s voters exactly what is at stake.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy