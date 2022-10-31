Simu Liu suggests you recreate his most iconic role for Halloween, and it’s not Shang-Chi

There’s going to be an awful lot of kids and adults alike throwing on their finest costumes to channel the title hero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but Simu Liu has suggested that instead of his ass-kicking superhero, you draw inspiration from another role of his that’s arguably even more iconic.

We are of course referring to his legendary career as a stock photo model, which has already gone viral countless times over since the actor became an overnight A-lister following the release of his MCU debut last year. Sometimes Liu appreciates the constant trickle of memes, while at other times he’s demanded that people just let it go, but he’s embracing his past once more on Halloween.

Taking to social media, the 33 year-old jumped on Twitter’s latest meme sensation like the good sport he may or may not be depending on how you feel about his recent comments, and it’s definitely one of the most cost-effective costumes you could come up with on a budget.

Some last-second Halloween inspo for you 😉



*Saw this floating around the internet. Please tag yourself if you made it! pic.twitter.com/PuiREseCK2 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) October 30, 2022

Having no doubt resigned himself to the fact his stock photo collection will circulate on the internet until the end of time, Liu has at least been smart and self-aware to lean into his early days trying to catch a break in an unforgiving industry. On the plus side, if you don’t want to splash the cash on that official Shang-Chi outfit but remain determined to pay tribute to its leading man, then “Stock Photo Guy” makes for a suitable compromise.