Kanye West has stirred controversy once again with an anti-Semitic post made on Twitter, and, as expected, multiple big name celebrities are condemning him for his actions.

The since-deleted tweet of West’s threatened violence against Jewish people in the latest chapter of “Kanye West needs to shut up”, with his tweet echoing the New World Order anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Halloween Ends star Jamie Lee Curtis slammed West, with her referencing past threats towards the group resulting in genocide. Curtis comes from a Hungarian-Jewish family, and called on West to improve, saying “words matter”.

The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/8iFuKwwspw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 9, 2022

Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted her disgust, also citing how she feels it’s only Jewish people who stand up and call out antisemitic attacks online. Silverman says it “wasn’t even trending”, although it had been trending on Twitter and other social media websites before its deletion.

Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 9, 2022

Michael Rapaport, who had previously defended West, went back on his comments and likened Ye to far-right politician Marjorie Taylor Greene for his rhetoric. West’s tweet was made doubly bizarre with his defense of it, saying “I actually can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

I’m up going DEFCON 6 Million @kanyewest



S T A Y D I S R U P T I V E @iamrapaport all day everyday

Disruptive Behavior ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️ pic.twitter.com/KmZcegVKiB — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 9, 2022

BotSentinel’s founder Christopher Bouzy believes the tweet should’ve been the exact moment Twitter banned him from the platform, but instead he was still active on the site until late Sunday night when he was finally de-platformed like he was on Instagram.

West had also appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program, with him espousing his belief of artist Lizzo being hunted by demonic bots for losing weight. The rapper is clearly in need of mental health