Stephen King Corey Feldman Funko Pop
Image via Stephen King/X
Category:
Celebrities

Stephen King fanboying over his favorite Goonie via signed Funko Pop was not on our 2024 bingo card, but we’re here for it

The iconic author's post can only be read in the tone and cadence of a teenage superfan.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|
Published: May 29, 2024 03:20 am

Adding yet another item to his storied fanboy catalogue — which has recently come to include Baby Reindeer and Jake GyllenhaalStephen King has shared his excitement over another piece of Hollywood memorabilia.

Recommended Videos

Taking to X on May 28, the Carrie author shared an image of himself proudly holding a Funko Pop figurine of actor and musician, Corey Feldman. King accompanied the image with a caption that can only be read in the cadence and tone of a school-aged superfan. 

“I got my Cory Feldman Funko!,” King gushed (though a true fan might’ve spelled his name correctly), “Signed!”.

While it’s difficult to discern (we’re guessing famous people don’t have time for calligraphy), a bit of investigative journalism will tell you that the Goonies star inscribed King’s name, the words “dig it,” and his signature, which was more than enough for King to sport a bashful grin. 

Responding to the post, Feldman wrote that he was “glad” King liked the figurine “even [though] there was a typo,” adding that the It author “get[s] a pass” because he is one of the greatest writers to ever live.

For those not up to date, the King/Feldman Funko lore is about as voluminous as any number of King’s books, and began in December 2023 when the author proclaimed on Twitter/X that he’s “gotta have a Feldman Funko.” 

Replying at the time, Feldman assured King that he would get him the figurine, before referencing the film Stand By Me. Feldman starred in the 1986 film, and it was based on King’s novella, The Body. “U wrote the story 4 the most critically acclaimed film of my childhood career,” Feldman gushed, adding that he’d happily gift him any of his Funko figurines and “make sure it’s shipped.” 

It’s the latest in a long list of interactions between Feldman and King, the latter of whom made his diehard fandom of The Goonies known just last month. “Time for The Goonies on SciFi,” King wrote.

Elsewhere, Feldman invited King to the premiere of his documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys in 2020. For his part, King himself forms part of the Funko Pop range, with the author having two figurines made in his likeness and released in 2019. 

Safe to say that King’s fandom of Feldman is about as fervent as his dislike of Donald Trump, so we probably won’t see any spray tan-stained figurines on his timeline anytime soon. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Happened to Tyrese Haliburton?
Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers drives past Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics while Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers sets a screen during the third quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 23, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Category: Sports
Sports
Celebrities
Celebrities
What Happened to Tyrese Haliburton?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 29, 2024
Read Article Eek, someone wrote a book about ‘Stephen King’s Maine’ and Stephen King says ‘not all of it is right’
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
Eek, someone wrote a book about ‘Stephen King’s Maine’ and Stephen King says ‘not all of it is right’
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 29, 2024
Read Article Jason Kelce rips into brother Travis over torn jeans, and we can’t stop laughing
Jason and Travis Kelce on an episode of their podcast New Heights
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Jason Kelce rips into brother Travis over torn jeans, and we can’t stop laughing
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 28, 2024
Read Article So who’s on the ‘A-List’? Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and 8 other stars who are officially Hollywood A-Listers
Zendaya in Challengers, Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You, and Timothee Chalamet in Wonka
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
So who’s on the ‘A-List’? Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and 8 other stars who are officially Hollywood A-Listers
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 28, 2024
Read Article Did Kim Kardashian’s daughter North get ‘The Lion King’ role because she’s a nepo baby?
Kim Kardashian and North West for their Christmas 2023 photo shoot
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Kim Kardashian’s daughter North get ‘The Lion King’ role because she’s a nepo baby?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Happened to Tyrese Haliburton?
Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers drives past Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics while Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers sets a screen during the third quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 23, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Category: Sports
Sports
Celebrities
Celebrities
What Happened to Tyrese Haliburton?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 29, 2024
Read Article Eek, someone wrote a book about ‘Stephen King’s Maine’ and Stephen King says ‘not all of it is right’
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
Eek, someone wrote a book about ‘Stephen King’s Maine’ and Stephen King says ‘not all of it is right’
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 29, 2024
Read Article Jason Kelce rips into brother Travis over torn jeans, and we can’t stop laughing
Jason and Travis Kelce on an episode of their podcast New Heights
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Jason Kelce rips into brother Travis over torn jeans, and we can’t stop laughing
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 28, 2024
Read Article So who’s on the ‘A-List’? Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and 8 other stars who are officially Hollywood A-Listers
Zendaya in Challengers, Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You, and Timothee Chalamet in Wonka
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
So who’s on the ‘A-List’? Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and 8 other stars who are officially Hollywood A-Listers
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 28, 2024
Read Article Did Kim Kardashian’s daughter North get ‘The Lion King’ role because she’s a nepo baby?
Kim Kardashian and North West for their Christmas 2023 photo shoot
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Kim Kardashian’s daughter North get ‘The Lion King’ role because she’s a nepo baby?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 28, 2024
Author
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.