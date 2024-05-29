Stephen King fanboying over his favorite Goonie via signed Funko Pop was not on our 2024 bingo card, but we’re here for it

Adding yet another item to his storied fanboy catalogue — which has recently come to include Baby Reindeer and Jake Gyllenhaal — Stephen King has shared his excitement over another piece of Hollywood memorabilia.

Taking to X on May 28, the Carrie author shared an image of himself proudly holding a Funko Pop figurine of actor and musician, Corey Feldman. King accompanied the image with a caption that can only be read in the cadence and tone of a school-aged superfan.

“I got my Cory Feldman Funko!,” King gushed (though a true fan might’ve spelled his name correctly), “Signed!”.

I got my Cory Feldman Funko! Signed! pic.twitter.com/c7BpJ5baAt — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 28, 2024

While it’s difficult to discern (we’re guessing famous people don’t have time for calligraphy), a bit of investigative journalism will tell you that the Goonies star inscribed King’s name, the words “dig it,” and his signature, which was more than enough for King to sport a bashful grin.

Responding to the post, Feldman wrote that he was “glad” King liked the figurine “even [though] there was a typo,” adding that the It author “get[s] a pass” because he is one of the greatest writers to ever live.

AMAZING! GLAD U LIKE IT STEPHEN, EVEN IF THERE WAS A TYPO, U GET A PASS! I DONT TAKE IT PERSONALLY AS U R 1 OF THE GR8EST WRITERS 2 EVER LIV, SO JUST THANK U 4 THE SHOUT OUT! #FELDFAM: B LIKE STEPHEN & GET UR SIGNED COREY @OriginalFunko #POP 2DAY ONLY @ https://t.co/o0lQ497DNY https://t.co/2meDKdxvdi — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) May 28, 2024

For those not up to date, the King/Feldman Funko lore is about as voluminous as any number of King’s books, and began in December 2023 when the author proclaimed on Twitter/X that he’s “gotta have a Feldman Funko.”

Replying at the time, Feldman assured King that he would get him the figurine, before referencing the film Stand By Me. Feldman starred in the 1986 film, and it was based on King’s novella, The Body. “U wrote the story 4 the most critically acclaimed film of my childhood career,” Feldman gushed, adding that he’d happily gift him any of his Funko figurines and “make sure it’s shipped.”

STEPHEN KING KNOWS WHATS UP!

THANX 4 STANDING BY ME. On a serious note @StephenKing U wrote the story 4 the most critically acclaimed film of my childhood career. As a sign of gratitude I'd happily gift U whichever 1 U like. U can DM me an addy & I'll make sure it's shipped ❤️ https://t.co/iQgMpHtzSF — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 8, 2023

It’s the latest in a long list of interactions between Feldman and King, the latter of whom made his diehard fandom of The Goonies known just last month. “Time for The Goonies on SciFi,” King wrote.

Time for THE GOONIES on SciFi. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 26, 2024

Elsewhere, Feldman invited King to the premiere of his documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys in 2020. For his part, King himself forms part of the Funko Pop range, with the author having two figurines made in his likeness and released in 2019.

Safe to say that King’s fandom of Feldman is about as fervent as his dislike of Donald Trump, so we probably won’t see any spray tan-stained figurines on his timeline anytime soon.

