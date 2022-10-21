Swifties insist cryptic ‘Midnights’ lyrics obviously point to Taylor Swift’s ex-flame

Never mind “Dear John (Taylor’s Version),” which will eventually release as part of the re-recorded Speak Now album. Taylor Swift knows all too well just how much her fans love the tea when it comes to her past relationships, so naturally, one of the tracks from Midnights is making unmistakable references to her scrutinized relationship with John Mayer. At least, that’s what Swifties are saying on social media.

Today saw the hotly anticipated release of Midnights across different music platforms. Alongside the announced lineup, which consists of 13 songs, Miss Americana announced seven surprise bonus tracks under the moniker of Midnights – 3am Edition, so you know that T-Swizzle is taking no prisoners when it’s the unruly hours of dusk as she sets about writing new music.

It seems that one of these bonus tracks – “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” – is garnering a lot of attention on Twitter for a very familiar reason. Because if you thought Taylor was done slaying her former partners because folklore and evermore blissfully took a storytelling detour, you’ll be in for one helluva hilarious surprise.

As ever, she’s being smart about it on top of everything else.

Taylor really put Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve, a song directly about her relationship with John Mayer when she was just 19, as TRACK 19 ON THE ALBUM. SHOTS WERE FIRED — mr. perfectly chaotic ✨ (@moftherosa) October 21, 2022

Swifties felt no sympathy for Jake Gyllenhaal when “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” came out, so you can bet your last penny that John Mayer is going to feel worse for wear when the fandom is through with this album.

something tells me john mayer just jumped out of his sleep with a gasp. i know he felt a shift — tia (@cursedhive) October 21, 2022

“Give me back my girlhood” JOHN MAYER YOU ARE GOING TO HELL — You’re On Your Own, Exquisite (@ExquisiteWill) October 21, 2022

how I sleep knowing John Mayer is about to pay for his crimes yet again pic.twitter.com/HDPJMuGtaG — kelsey barnes (@kelseyjbarnes) October 21, 2022

John Mayer count your fucking days pic.twitter.com/dYSM9xU63r — gliztch ⭑ (@iwishyouwoulds) October 21, 2022

Taylor legitimately said: I NEED HIM TO SUFFER NOW.

i cant stop laughing taylor really said actually i don't want to wait for speak now taylors version to be released to drag john mayer i need him to suffer NOW — lately i've been dressing for revenge. (@rippedpromdress) October 21, 2022

Well, we all know the drill by now. Let’s just hope the controversy that’s bound to follow “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” doesn’t end up overshadowing Midnights and its critically acclaimed debut.