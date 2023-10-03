The 10 best Chloe Bridges movies and TV shows

Chloe Bridges is the queen of navigating teen dramas, comedic roles, and even the eerie rhythms of horror. Remember when she graced Camp Rock 2 with her musical chops, leaving many wondering if she’d ever shared a vocal coach with the Jonas Brothers?

Then there’s the time she sashayed into The Carrie Diaries, reminding everyone that the ’80s weren’t just about questionable neon outfits but also drama, drama, drama, and who could forget her venture into the world of Pretty Little Liars? Born on December 27, 1991, in Louisiana, Chloe Bridges has certainly mastered the art of keeping audiences captivated, whether through a side-eye, a song, or a scream. Here are a few of her most notable performances.

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)

(Disney Channel)

Among Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam’s roster of teen royalty, in walked Chloe Bridges as Dana Turner, the keyboard-playing muse who made even the most basic camp activity seem like a Broadway performance. While Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers were handling musical business, Chloe subtly stole the show – and perhaps a Jonas heart. Her character, Dana, was the quintessential cool girl from the rival camp, Camp Star.

Pretty Little Liars (2011-2017)

(Freeform)

Chloe Bridges portrayed the mysterious Sydney Driscoll on the hit ABC Family series Pretty Little Liars, in which every scene reveals a new twist and every message sends chills down your spine. Season 5 introduced Sydney, a competitive swimmer who must navigate the waters (quite literally at the Rosewood High swim team) and the complex web of relationships among the team members. In a town riddled with secrets, Sydney emerged under Chloe’s adept acting as an enigma you couldn’t help but try to unravel.

The Carrie Diaries (2013-2014)

(Nicole Rivelli/The CW)

The Carrie Diaries is the colorful ’80s prelude to the Sex and the City saga. While young Carrie Bradshaw was busy chronicling her pre-Manhattan escapades, in walked Chloe Bridges as Donna LaDonna, a name so nice, you say it twice. With her voluminous hair and sky-high confidence, Donna was the high school queen bee we all loved to…well, let’s just say she was complex. When most were rocking scrunchies, Donna was setting trends, establishing dominance, and turning school hallways into catwalks.

Faking It (2015-2016)

(MTV)

Chloe Bridges plays Zita, the effortlessly sophisticated and devilishly crafty addition to the cast of Faking It. While the show’s main characters fabricated romances to gain popularity, Zita navigated the chaotic waves of high school with the ease of someone who’d read the playbook. Chloe’s Zita was an enjoyable mix of sass, snark, and just the perfect amount of slyness – shaking things up whenever she made an appearance.

Daytime Divas (2017)

(VH1)

The show Daytime Divas lifted the veil on the glamorous world of talk shows, revealing a hotbed of deliciously cutthroat drama. Chloe Bridges portrayed Kibby Ainsley, a former child star trying to reshape her life amid the chaos of live television. Kibby is balancing sobriety, fame, and the wild world of daytime TV. While the other divas flung shade like it was sunny California, Kibby was the unexpected storm cloud on the horizon—dark and mysterious but always fascinating.

Insatiable (2018-2019)

Netflix

In a story full of pageants, beauty queens, and other shenanigans, Chloe Bridges played the role of Roxy Buckle, a runaway with connections to a specific pageant coach’s past. Insatiable centered on Patty, a teen who, after shedding some weight, decided to exact revenge on all those who once mocked her. Think of it as a dark comedy crash course on beauty standards, revenge plots, and the occasional spontaneous musical number.

The Final Girls (2015)

(Stage 6 Films)

The Final Girls is a delightful mashup of campy horror and heart, where the lines between the ’80s slasher genre and modern-day blur deliciously. Chloe, playing Paula, isn’t your run-of-the-mill damsel; she’s the embodiment of the quintessential “final girl” – the one who’s resourceful, clever, and manages to (hopefully) outlive the movie monster. With hair as flawless as her survival instincts, Chloe’s portrayal reminded us all that when faced with cinematic clichés, sometimes you just have to pick up a machete and carve your own path.

Game Over, Man! (2018)

(Netflix)

This action-comedy romp is brought to life by the same comedic trio that graced our TV screens with their antics in Workaholics: Adam Devine, Anders Holm, and Blake Anderson. In this chaotic caper, the three play hotel housekeepers who find themselves, somewhat accidentally, as the last line of defense when their workplace becomes the ground zero for a hostage situation. What could go wrong? As it turns out, plenty. From botched hero moments to comedic takes on action movie clichés, the film is a whirlwind of hilarity and explosions. Amid this boisterous bromance is Chloe Bridges, taking on the role of Diana. Now, while three bumbling heroes were trying to save the day (in their own laughably unique way), Chloe’s Diana was navigating this hostage scenario with the kind of poise one might use at a wine-tasting event – discerning, slightly amused, and always elegant.

90210 (2008–2013)

(The CW)

Chloe Bridges guest starred as Alexis in three episodes of 90210, the reboot that had us cruising down memory lane and Sunset Boulevard, all while reminding us that zip codes aren’t just about location but also drama. Here, scandals and sunglasses go hand in hand, and everyone’s just trying to find their spot – be it under the California sun or in the school’s social hierarchy. With love triangles more complex than any geometry class and friendships tested more than the SATs, 90210 gave us a glamorous glimpse into the lives of the Beverly Hills elite.

Little Bitches (2018)

(Aversano Films)

Chloe Bridges starred as Brooke in Little Bitches, a coming-of-age tale that doesn’t tread lightly with its title, but then again, whoever said senior year was subtle? The movie combines teen antics, intermingled friendships, and the formidable quest for college acceptance – all of which seem as monumental as deciding on a lunch table in the cafeteria. As our trio of protagonists dive headfirst into their final year of teenhood, they face the universal challenge: growing up.