The awkward moment a famous singer ignored Prince Harry at a Kevin Costner party that Meghan Markle was too ‘sick’ to attend

Prince Harry simply cannot catch a break. The prince has been on the receiving end of so many rejections and snubs that you can’t help but feel sorry for him.

Recommended Videos

In this case, an awkward moment between Harry and the famous singer Richard Marx was caught on camera and we’re all cringing internally on behalf of both of them. The incident occurred at the annual charity event, One805!Live, hosted by Kevin Costner. The event celebrates the work done by the Santa Barbara first responders and proceeds from the event go towards supporting them.

Marx was performing at the concert on Friday, but after his performance, he was approached by the Duke of Sussex who was looking to congratulate the singer for his performance. Harry was right there waiting, yet Marx walked right past him without acknowledging his presence. It wasn’t until Marx’s wife, Daisy Fuentes, (who was recording the whole thing) pointed out that the prince was there that he shook his hand.

Prince Harry at the star-filled #One805LIVE! concert in Carpinteria, Calif., raising funds for Santa Barbara County First Responders 🚁



The Duke took to the stage with the night's honoree, Santa Barbara County air support pilot Loren Courtney.



Richard Marx with #PrinceHarry 🔥 https://t.co/U4dxVkNWIm pic.twitter.com/Tgxf7xFTAk — sunrayleo – 4VPHarris & HouseOfSussex (@sunrayleo1) September 21, 2024

It’s an awkward encounter, but you can tell from the clip that it wasn’t an intentional snub, unlike Harry and Meghan’s refusal to endorse Kamala Harris, but hey, that’s a different kettle of fish. Of course, this isn’t the only rejection the prince has been subjected to recently as his family back in the U.K. are currently doing everything in their power to avoid him, which must be pretty hurtful, almost as hurtful as being ignored by Richard Marx.

Where was Meghan?

Meghan was reportedly too “sick” to attend the concert. While the duchess had attended the event the previous year, Harry was left to fend for himself this time around. However, a body language expert seems to think the prince was flourishing according to an article from the Mirror.

“Harry’s body language here suggests that he is totally in his element and delighted to be soaking up or even surfing the on-stage adulation from the A-list audience like a star of the show.”

I don’t know why body language experts love to pick apart Harry and Meghan so much, but when Harry took to the stage to give a speech and present an award, he appeared confident and in control. Despite the accidental snub from Marx, and the absence of his wife, it seems like Harry had a good time at the event – maybe an even better time than he would have had had his wife been present.

The prince is set to land in the U.K. without his wife once more at the end of September – although he won’t be greeted by any senior royals. In fact, the royal family has made it very clear that the Sussexes are “not welcome back at all.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy