‘The Last of Us’ gives Brie Larson valid concerns she might mutate into a Clicker

Just when you thought there was no way fungus could become one of the hottest topics of conversation in pop culture, along comes The Last of Us to turn that notion on its head. In fact, things have gotten so terrifying that even Brie Larson is concerned she might be about to mutate into a Clicker.

While there’s no doubt a bastion of internet trolls who’d love nothing more than to see the Captain Marvel star transform into a zombie-like creature for the sole reason that it would keep her away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just as many will be keeping their fingers crossed that it doesn’t happen.

Devolving once more into generic social media territory, Larson’s concerns were raised by the old staple of posting an image of an expertly-arranged plate of food, but it’s understandable why the Academy Award winner is sweating over the prospect of devouring mushrooms after the events of the last three weeks in HBO’s acclaimed video game adaptation.

Promise this won’t turn me into a Clicker from #TheLastofUs? 🍄 pic.twitter.com/idXUqMWE5O — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 5, 2023

The fourth episode of The Last of Us airs tonight, and after the heartbreaking events of the previous installment, some viewers might actually welcome a return to the heart-pounding terror and dread-laden atmosphere that defined the first two chapters. Hopefully Larson enjoyed her meal and didn’t overthink things, even if Clickers are well on their way to becoming one of the zeitgeist’s most haunting new talking points.

Some harmless mushrooms may look nice on a plate, but never rule out the apocalypse lurking around the corner.