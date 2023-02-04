Brie Larson uses a mirror selfie as a method to pontificate on the meaning of life

You don’t have to spend too long scrolling through your Twitter timeline to find someone dispensing nuggets of ethereal wisdom pontificating on the very nature of existence, but people might be a lot more willing to take them on board if they come from Brie Larson.

After all, the Academy Award-winning Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has amassed millions of followers due to not only her celebrity status, but a constant drip-feeding of wholesome content that regularly captures the imagination. This time, it’s the humble mirror selfie that has the Captain Marvel star ruminating on existence itself, which is fitting given the platform.

Life’s a blur, just like this photo. So go on, have fun, and live a little. pic.twitter.com/6MpzI3JAVu — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 4, 2023

It’s not quite as deep as she possible thinks it is or wants it to be, but it’s certainly a step or two above twerking in a tutu in an ode to The Nutcracker. Either way, it’s hard to disagree that life is a blur, even if a selfie isn’t quite what the deepest thinkers of our time would have had in mind when they espoused similar thoughts.

Life is there to be lived is about as cliched as it gets, but it also happens to be 100 percent true, regardless of whether or not you plan on heeding the words of Larson in particular. With Fast X and The Marvels coming to theaters this summer, the actress is definitely in store for a whirlwind 2023, so hopefully she takes her own sage advice on boards and pauses for a second to breathe it all in, because it’s going to be a wild ride with two massive blockbuster sequels on the horizon.