‘The most damaging allegations can only come from within’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left ’embarrassed’ as new threat emerges

Controversy isn’t just a chapter in Harry and Meghan‘s marriage; it’s the whole book. Now, a new documentary threatens to reveal something that the Duchess of Sussex is mortified by. What are the scandal-hardened Sussexes embarrassed of?

The new documentary, Prince Harry — The Lost Prince, by German filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald is already in the headlines before its December 3 debut. Grunewald, who spent time in Montecito to dig into the couple’s lives, talked about the potentially awkward revelations in an interview with the Express. “The most damaging allegations can only come from within. Revelations that shock the Royal Family only come out of Prince Harry’s or Meghan Markle’s mouths. I begin to understand the late Queen’s verdict that you can’t be ‘half in and half out.'”

If the filmmaker is to be believed, the documentary is a verdict on Harry’s evolution from the monarchy’s golden boy to its walking PR nightmare. So, why might Meghan be embarrassed? According to Grunewald, the documentary reveals how her public image has soured. Once celebrated as an inspiring addition to the Royal Family, Meghan is now criticized even by former allies. “She might be embarrassed about the amount of criticism she now gets even in communities that used to back her,” said Grunewald. In other words, Meghan’s fan club isn’t what it used to be, and the receipts are piling up.

The film also explores why the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation hasn’t exactly been a roaring success. Meghan and Harry were proud of their organization, but as Grunewald notes, “At the moment, it’s hard to see any big achievement.” To be fair, some people really do see the potential in the couple to influence the monarchy and society. Communities could see some benefits from the foundation. For now, the jury’s still out on that one.

What does this mean for Harry? The Lost Prince positions him as a man caught between two worlds— too royal to escape the monarchy’s shadow fully, yet too controversial to ever return. ZDF’s promotional material lays it out: “Even in his self-imposed exile in Montecito, California, he remains a figure of public interest. Yet, his disclosures in recent years have caused a lot of trouble within the family.” Harry can’t seem to win, no matter where he plants his roots.

This documentary is terrible timing for the Royal Family. They are already having a year straight out of a soap opera. After Queen Elizabeth’s passing and both King Charles and Princess Kate battling cancer, the Windsors could use a break. Spoiler: The Lost Prince isn’t it. It’s evident that this documentary won’t play nice. Grunewald described it as “one of the most heartbreaking periods of the Royal Family since the abdication of Edward VIII.”

What could the documentary reveal? We have doubts that Meghan will be “embarrassed” as the German director likes to think. We have to remember that she is selling her film here. The Sussexes went through a lot; what could one documentary do? We’ll just have to wait for December 3 and see. Harry and Meghan might want to cancel their Netflix binge that night.

