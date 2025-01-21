‘They didn’t even hide it’: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made no secret of their mutual affection long before respective divorces

Hugh Jackman is now very openly in a relationship with Sutton Foster, and the two of them have decisively not been shy with their PDA — despite Jackman being legally married to Deborra-Lee Furness. And, as it turns out, their affection started long before the separation rumors circulated.

In September 2023, fans were legitimately shocked by the news that Jackman and Furness had decided to part ways. After all, the couple had been together for over three decades and were often celebrated for their seemingly never-ending commitment and loyalty to one another. However, a recent report has raised some questions about the Wolverine actor’s faithfulness during this marriage.

An insider from the 2021 Music Man musical — where Jackman and Foster were co-leads — recently told The Daily Mail that their closeness backstage was obvious well before their romance became public. According to the source, “At intermission, Sutton and Hugh would stand and hug for one or two minutes in front of the entire cast coming up the stairs.” The insider described how the pair would share long embraces during breaks, still in their costumes.

“The cast had to climb four flights of stairs to get to the dressing rooms. And they would stop on Hugh’s floor and just hug in their costumes,” the insider said. Apparently, this was a common occurrence, happening every night during their shows. Moreover, the insider described the situation as “odd,” adding that “in a way, it was uncomfortable.” This discomfort stemmed from the fact that the cast essentially had to avoid acknowledging the actions of the leading actors, all while maintaining an air of normalcy.

“As the entire cast is trying to get to their dressing rooms upstairs, we all had to pass the two of them hugging,” they continued. “They didn’t even hide it! It was a long embrace, and it was weird.” Ultimately, the insider also claimed that the Anything Goes actress appeared “needy” for affection and that she “needed the hug from the big Superman.”

Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man first hit the stage in 2021 and maintained its place on Broadway until 2023 — the same year Jackman and Furness announced their separation. At the time, Sutton was married to screenwriter Ted Griffin, whom she had wed in 2014. In October 2024, the actress officially filed for divorce, and earlier this month, Jackman and Foster were seen together publicly for the first time.

Their story, however, goes way back. The two have apparently been acquainted since 2005 as two of the biggest Broadway stars of all time. However, it was only recently that they shared the stage together, with Jackman playing Harold Hill and Foster portraying Marian Paroo.

On stage, the two played a couple and were required to “passionately make out on stage” as part of the performance. According to the insider, even during rehearsals, their performances were “very passionate.” However, as someone who is involved in the musical, they also noted, “it’s supposed to be [passionate] for their characters.”

Perhaps though, the most intricate aspect of their time together in the musical came after the show had ended. According to the source, the two would normally leave separately — with Sutton allegedly often waiting for “Hugh to go to his car, and then she would go to her car.” However, on some occasions, they would reportedly go on “double dates” together. Yikes.

