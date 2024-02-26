Travis Kelce strip club ban, explained

Travis Kelce was seen surrounded by women whilst celebrating the Super Bowl win with his teammates in Las Vegas over the weekend. However, his antics might have landed him in trouble with girlfriend Taylor Swift, who has reportedly imposed a “strip club ban” on the NFL star.

Sometimes it’s hard to keep up with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship. One minute they’re in Las Vegas, then suddenly Australia, and now Travis is back in Las Vegas partying the night away. In the same amount of time, all I’ve done is leave my house once for a single grocery shopping trip. Anyways, according to The Mirror, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted at the Lavo Club, sipping champagne with the likes of Patrick Mahomes while Swift continues on the Australian leg of her Eras tour.

Prior to the celebrations in Las Vegas, Swift had already imposed some rules, with one of said rules being an outright ban on strip clubs, (call me old fashioned, but I feel like if you’re in a committed relationship, that should be a given?) Regardless, there were reportedly a few other rules, as reported by OutKick. Apparently the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is also not allowed to take photos with female fans, the reason being that it was to “avoid inaccurate headlines.” Maybe this one’s a little bit of a gray area; of course you could get a crazy fan who tries something, but if it’s a one-way thing on the side of the fan, then there’s surely nothing for Taylor to worry about. But hey, I’m a writer, not a relationship advisor, so take that opinion with a grain of salt!

Travis Kelce and strip clubs

Most people don’t usually have to tell their significant other not to go to a strip club, so what’s the deal? Well, it turns out Kelce really likes to party; and also visit certain, ahem, establishments for gentlemen when he gets the chance. In November last year he was pictured wearing a Crazy Horse 3 t-shirt. Crazy Horse 3 is a strip club in Vegas and, according to Page Six, at the time those shirts could only be purchased from inside the building itself; it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to put two and two together there.

Of course, he could have been given the shirt, or it could have been bought by Kelce some time before he and Taylor started a relationship. Whether he visited such establishments or not, the fact is they’re off the table now, that is, if he wants to stay in Swift’s good books.