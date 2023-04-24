Tucker Carlson salary and net worth: How much did he make from Fox News?

Journalism, like any writing, is not a career someone ventures into thinking they will make it rich. Yet, if you are one of the big network news stars like Tucker Carlson, that is precisely what happens.

Before he became known as Fox News’ lackey and a corrupt, conspiracy-theorizing journalist of the poorest integrity, Tucker Carlson worked at CNN and MSNBC for nearly a decade in the nearly 2000s. In 2009, he transferred over to Fox, and that is where he stayed until April 24, 2023, when he was ultimately — and abruptly — shown the door.

For years, specifically in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential election, Carlson’s show Tucker Carlson Tonight became one of the most-watched cable news show on the air. Indeed, millions of people devoted themselves to nonsensical, bigoted, unintelligent bile, resulting in him becoming one of the highest-paid cable news hosts of all time.

Here’s how much Carlson earned throughout his tenure on Fox.

How much did Tucker Carlson make from Fox News?

Screengrab via FOX News

As mentioned, Tucker Carlson Tonight spent several years at the top of the highest-watched cable news program. Despite talking out of both sides of his mouth (the man admitted to despising Donald Trump off-air), Carlson’s specific brand of right-wing conspiracy earned him a loyal fan base and a pretty penny.

According to Yahoo! Finance, the 53-year-old news host brought in $8 million per year at Fox, making him fifth among the list of richest cable news hosts. In first place is his former colleague, Sean Hannity, with a whopping $25 million per year salary.

What is Tucker Carlson’s net worth?

Tucker Carlson/Fox News

Sure, there are other cable news hosts with larger salaries than Carlson’s, but being a cable news host isn’t the man’s only source of income, and not just because he was fired. In 2020, he co-founded The Daily Caller, a far-right opinion-based news outlet with political advisor, Neil Patel.

Thanks to The Daily Caller and his years of devoted service to journalistic dishonesty — let’s not forget his lies about the 2020 election and Dominion Voting System, which contributed to Fox News’ $787.5 million settlement with the voting company — Carlson’s net worth is around $30 million, according to Yahoo! Finance.

That’s $30 million with a big three-oh; for spreading lies, hate, and talking out of both sides of his mouth. Guess anyone really can make it big in America.