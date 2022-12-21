Uh oh, someone tell Samuel L. Jackson his NSFW Twitter likes are very public

Some Samuel L. Jackson fans were caught off-guard recently upon perusing his Twitter profile. The controversy surrounding Jackson’s social media page stems from posts featuring adult content under the Liked Posts subheading of the legendary actor‘s profile, which is set to Public.

After research, We Got This Covered can confirm that Samuel L. Jackson’s Twitter profile liked three posts containing pornographic content. We can further clarify that it remains unclear whether the tweets were liked by Jackson himself, or someone else on his team. The liked posts have since been deleted.

Shockingly enough, this incident happened to occur on Jackson’s 74th birthday. As more and more fans became aware of the content linked on Jackson’s page, many tried to warn him by tagging his profile, while others shared that given the situation, the Marvel star’s account may have been hacked.

One person who tried to get Jackson’s attention explained that everyone could view his likes.

.@SamuelLJackson hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them — owen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@_owen1878) December 21, 2022

Another individual stated that after they viewed why Jackson was trending on Twitter, they concluded that his social media page was either hacked, or that the Pulp Fiction star didn’t know how to operate his account correctly.

Seen @SamuelLJackson was trending and I was worried! Looked into why……..he may be hacked. Either that or doesn't know how likes work🤣🤣 — Paul Michael (@PaulMScott08) December 21, 2022

A fourth Twitter shared the previous sentiments, but added that Jackson may have forgotten that “his likes are very very much public.”

either Samuel L Jackson was hacked, or Samuel L Jackson forgot his likes are very very much public… — GHOST (@TheGhostwife) December 21, 2022

Mere hours before Jackson’s Twitter page became a hot commodity, a few of his friends and a Marvel co-star sent birthday well wishes to the actor. The list includes Mark Ruffalo, Reverend Al Sharpton, and singer Stephanie Mills.

Despite the likes being removed from the Twitter page, neither Jackson nor his team has publicly addressed the situation.