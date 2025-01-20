Um, why is Roseanne in a music video and does it mean Armageddon is finally upon us?

At this point we should just shred the entire 2025 bingo card, because no one could’ve predicted Roseanne Barr featuring on a rap song in celebration of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Granted, the actress’ support of the president-elect was foreseeable — you know, given her history — but delivering a hip-hop verse on a Tom MacDonald track titled “Daddy’s Home”? Not even the world’s most talented soothsayer could’ve seen that coming. The song, which arrives just ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, sees the sitcom star and the Canadian rapper excitedly anticipate a second Trump presidency, bizarrely referring to him as “daddy” (ick) while sprinkling in some attacks on wokeness and a dash of transphobia.

In a sentence that has me questioning reality, the music video for “Daddy’s Home” shows Barr wearing blonde braids and a gold chain emblazoned with her name, before flipping off the camera and shaking her butt in support of the president-elect. Naturally, there’s a sea of Trump flags and MAGA hats that should’ve come with a jump-scare warning, and some pointed disses at liberal voters, President Joe Biden, and opponents of Trump. “​​Screw Eminem,” she says of the staunch anti-Trump rapper, “I’m Roseanne”.

Try as she might, Barr’s abysmal foray into music does not warrant a mononym like Eminem, Adele or Madonna, though she tries her darndest to trade hip-hop barbs. “Say goodbye to Joe, your daddy’s coming home,” the pair sing, with the second line serving as a hook that not only refers to Trump’s second stint in the Oval Office, but also destroys my will to live. Later, Barr addresses the controversy that led to her cancellation in 2018, when she shared offensive and racist tweets about former President Barack Obama’s White House advisor Valerie Jarrett.

You still got time to delete this bro. — ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 18, 2025

“They tried to cancel me and say that I’m a racist,” Barr sings without a shred of irony, “Well listen up, ’cause this Granny’s going bad.” She’s right about being “bad,” but I don’t think she’s bragging about the low quality of her performance in this case. Perhaps the most bizarre throughline in the track is both ‘singers’’ attacks on the trans community. “Why’d they try to turn Becky into Dan? That’s a man!,” Barr says, while MacDonald doubles down on the unnecessary swipes by singing “You got lipstick all on your beard, you’re a man!”.

While this is new and unfortunately irreversible territory for Barr, this is par for the course for MacDonald, who has made a career (I’m being very generous with the use of ‘career’ there) with songs criticizing woke culture and spearheading so-called MAGA rap. In any case, Barr’s support of Trump has been years in the making and has seen her speak in defence of the former president at Republican events. Just last year, the actress rubbed shoulders with Trump ally RFK Jr., with their conversation being the source of *that* story involving a dead bear cub and Central Park.

Roseanne Barr is going off at the Trump rally in Florida:



"Aren’t we all tired of the Deep State bullshit!?”

pic.twitter.com/rwZUBZ78Sb — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 9, 2023

While many aspects of Trump’s second presidential term feel like Armageddon, listening to Barr call him “daddy” while wearing blonde braids seems like a final nail in the proverbial coffin. Then again, she’s joined in her musical support of Trump by inauguration performer Carrie Underwood, so perhaps it’s time we just give up on music altogether and go back to reading books. The first item on Barr’s book list? The Art of the Deal.

