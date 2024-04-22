Was Mandisa married?

Recording artist Mandisa tragically passed away on Thursday, April 18. The American gospel and contemporary Christian singer began her recording career in 2006 on the fifth season of American Idol, finishing in ninth place.

Mandisa’s body was found at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday evening. It’s not yet known what her cause of death was. She was just 47 years old.

In addition to gaining many fans due to her undeniable talent, Mandisa earned plaudits for her reaction to Simon Cowell‘s comments about her after her American Idol audition. The singer spoke to Cowell later in the process and said the following:

Simon, a lot of people want me to say a lot of things to you. But this is what I want to say to you is that, yes, you hurt me, and I cried and it was painful. It really was. But I want you to know that I’ve forgiven you and that you don’t need someone to apologize in order to forgive somebody. I figure that if Jesus could die so that all of my wrongs could be forgiven, I can certainly extend that same grace to you.

Cowell’s reaction was touching. He said her words had “humbled” him and hugged her. It was one of the most memorable moments of the season.

Since her appearance on the show, Mandisa experienced significant success, releasing seven studio albums between 2007 and 2017. She embarked on a weight loss journey that saw her shed 100 lbs, inspiring many others to do the same.

After losing a close friend to breast cancer in 2014, Mandisa retreated from the public eye and has since spoken openly about her battles with depression, anxiety, thoughts of suicide, and how she felt God had betrayed her.

The star also regularly discussed being single and once told the Tampa Bay Times she’d “love to be married,” but had that happened by the time she passed?

Did Mandisa find a husband?

Image via Fox

Unfortunately, it’s believed Mandisa hadn’t found a husband and remained single upon her untimely passing.

A video posted on the singer’s Instagram in 2020 provides some comfort. In said video, Mandisa described herself as “super duper single” and said she appreciated the freedom it afforded her before referring to a bible verse, specifically Isaiah 54:5a (NIV):

For your Maker is your husband — the LORD Almighty is his name — the Holy One of Israel is your Redeemer; he is called the God of all the earth.

Mandisa goes on to say that while she believed there was a husband in her future, the Lord Almighty must have wanted her all to himself in that moment, and she was okay with that.

May Mandisa rest in eternal peace.

