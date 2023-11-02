What happened to Jesse Garon Presley? Elvis Presley’s twin brother, explained

Elvis Presley is one of those names that immediately comes to mind when the conversation revolves around the world’s iconic celebrities. Presley was the music icon of the 1950s who is largely renowned for popularizing live music for the audience and the extensive fan base that he acquired through his unconventional, outrageous dance moves.

No wonder he was conferred the title of the’ Father of Rock and Roll’ and is still known and celebrated for his immense contribution to music. On May 25, 2022, the biopic Elvis was released which presented Presley’s musical career and as well as his troubled relationship with Colonel Tom Parker. And on November 3, 2023, another biopic called Priscilla will be released.

Both films reflect the everlasting legacy of the Rock and Roll icon. Elvis went on to win several awards as well as the 2023 Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, and Priscilla has been highly anticipated. Their popularity stems, in part, due to their portrayal of the less glamorous parts of the Presley lifestyle.

Despite his fame and fortune, Presley’s life wasn’t always a cakewalk. Growing up, he underwent quite a lot of struggles stemming from his family’s poor economic condition that clashed with his dreams to become a musician.

He was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in a two-room house in Mississippi to Gladys and Vernon Presley. A major part of his childhood and adolescence was spent working various jobs to contribute to the family’s income.

Any discussion of Presley’s family would lead to the sad reminder of his daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s death. Just two days after attending the Golden Globe award ceremony, she died of a cardiac arrest on Jan. 12, 2023.

While almost everything related to his family has become a part of the media knowledge, there’s one piece of information that hasn’t attracted a similar level of tabloid and popular attention. That is the identity of his twin brother Jesse Garon Presley. Let’s get to know more about him.

Who is Jesse Garon Presley?

As per popular knowledge, Elvis was the only son of his parents, but that is not entirely true. He had an identical twin brother named Jesse Garon Presley, who was born 35 minutes before but unfortunately died at birth.

The very next day, Jesse was buried in a shoebox in Priceville Cemetery. It goes without saying that Elvis could have never known his eldest twin and Jesse’s death reportedly Elvis’ life and career. In his book, The Inner Elvis, Peter Whitmer says that, “Elvis’s twin’s death at birth was a tragedy that triggered a process that made his dead sibling the bedrock, the singular driving force in his life.”

His brother was “a restless spirit who eventually haunted all of Presley’s relationships.” As per Whitmer, Elvis shared a deep bonding with his brother whom he had never met in his life. He could often be seen paying a visit to Jesse’s grave and talking to him.

Other biographers have also confirmed that the death of a twin filled a void in him. It led to loneliness and guilt as well as determined the way his career took off. It is suggested that Jesse’s premature death played a huge role in Elvis’s successful career and iconic status. The tragedy is also believed to have affected Elvis’ behavior. Speaking on the subject, biographer Vernon Chadwick states:

“We do know that twins who lose their partner, often suffer many problems and disorders in later life. The subject of Elvis’ twin can help us understand both the great power that Elvis had to connect with an audience as if he were reaching out to connect with his absent brother, as well as the emptiness of the so-called ‘black hole’ which single twins often experience. Relatives and friends of Elvis in Tupelo have stated that Elvis felt guilty about the death of his twin brother, Jesse Garon. It’s very likely this guilt played a role in Elvis’ later dysfunctional behaviour.”

Is Jesse alive?

Unlike the popular celebrities of his time, Elvis could not escape the conspiracy theories hovering around him and his family. While the fans are touched by the story of this family tragedy, there are theories that suggest that Jesse Garon Presley was very much alive and often used as a double for his famous brother.

As shocking as it is, there is no proof for this claim, but only clues that were woven to arrive at the speculation. Many fans have come up with the theory that it was not Elvis, but rather his brother Jesse who appeared in the 1970 interview at the Astrodome.

One of the Facebook users commented on the video and said, “In this video, one can clearly see the brown eyes and the mannerisms as being different from that of Elvis! That is because this interview was done by Jesse Garon Presley.”

The claims are just theories and not based on any concrete evidence. Millions of fans around the world still grieved the death of the legendary musician and could emotionally relate to the premature death of his twin sibling.