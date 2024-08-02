What happened to Michael Strahan?

Michael Strahan has gone missing. … Well, sort of. He’s been absent for most of the summer from his regular hosting duties on Good Morning America, and it appears he’s strongly considering retirement.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer took time off last Fall to be with his daughter Isabella, who was diagnosed with brain caner. Thankfully, Isabella is cancer-free as of July 2024. Naturally, Strahan took an extended summer vacation to spend more time with her and his other children and, thanks to her Insta, it’s obvious that they ended up in the Bahamas.

Strahan’s fellow co-hosts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, have been also taking time off this summer, though Stephanopoulos’ absence is due to his stepfather’s passing.

According to the GMA schedule, Strahan is due back on August 5 but another big question still lingers. Will he retire?

In 2021, Strahan singed a new contract with ABC which reportedly pays him $20 million dollars a year. That contract is due to run out in 2025. So with one more year left on his contract, is this perfect timing for him to step away?

He also hosts The $100,000 Pyramid and is a long-running host of Fox NFL Sunday, which double his workload every autumn, including the upcoming one. Will he leave Fox also?

In recent years, Strahan has clearly set his sights on retiring, even discussing it six years ago when he was a guest on In Depth With Graham Bensinger. He told Bensinger that he wants more freedom and wants to spend more time with his family. Now, given everything his family has been through and his contract soon expiring, it’s safe to say that retirement is significantly more likely, but it may all depend on the contract that ABC will almost certainly offer him next year.

