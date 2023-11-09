What is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s age and net worth?

Apple is one of the biggest brands on the planet.

Its also one of the most expensive — just ask my bougie sister, who insists on owning only the newest Apple products. It puts some serious strain on the wallet, but the followers of Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs’ company, founded in conjunction with Ronald Wayne, are passionate about their tech. And, in their opinions, Apple produces the best products on the market.

That claim is up to debate, of course, particularly by the loyal Android users struggling to read this on their glitchy phones, but a huge bulk of the population prays to the Apple gods, and buys up each fresh product the company puts out. Steve Jobs isn’t profiting off the company’s success anymore, unfortunately, but — though he is no longer in a traditional role at the company — Steve Wozniak is still attached to the Apple brand. He reportedly still held a ceremonial position within the company as of 2020, which should make his impending medical bills — the tech pioneer was hospitalized in Mexico in early November — much easier to manage.

Not that medical bills should daunt one of the men behind Apple, one of the most profitable companies on the planet. The company was worth a full $122.03 billion in 2022, after all, so Wozniak should be absolutely rolling in cash.

Steve Wozniak’s age and net worth

Photo by Sonia Recchia/WireImage

Wozniak’s hospitalization in Mexico sparked concern across the Apple co-founder’s fanbase, but the 73-year-old still has plenty more good years in him. He’s getting up there, sure, but — considering the culprit behind his hospitalization doesn’t seem serious — he’ll likely recover just fine.

Which leaves the man with plenty of time to enjoy that nest egg. Its not nearly so impressive as it should be, considering the tens of billions of dollars Apple is worth now, but $10 million still isn’t anything to scoff at. Its shockingly low when compared to Jobs’ net worth at the time of his death, however, which Celebrity Net Worth estimates at more than $10 billion. To be fair, Wozniak left the company in the mid-’80s, after which it became the insanely profitable behemoth it is now, which likely restricted him from raking in the massive amounts of cash Jobs eventually earned.

Still, $10 million is a solid number for a 73-year-old to boast. He’s got a cozy retirement ahead of him, and one he well-earned through his groundbreaking work in tech.