What is Dwayne Johnson’s net worth?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the film world’s most in-demand stars.

He’s also one of a few celebrities to make a smooth and seamless transition from one high-profile career to another. After making it big as a professional wrestler, Johnson smashed onto the cinematic scene and quickly made room for himself among Hollywood’s elite. Over the last 20 years, he’s starred in more than 60 films and television shows and has absolutely refused to slow down. He’s already released one film in 2023, but at least one — and likely two — more are expected out later this year as Johnson packs every free moment in his schedule with a fresh project.

Johnson’s relentless release schedule has kept him plenty busy over the last few decades and it’s seen his net worth grow immensely. He’s been a known figure for years now, but he certainly didn’t boast this kind of cash as a wrestler. What’s his fortune looking like nowadays?

How much is Dwayne Johnson worth?

Image via Netflix

Johnson’s star has been on a steep rise for years now, as once-minor roles in films like The Mummy Returns and Longshot quickly transformed into leading-man opportunities. Johnson has been a staple of the action genre for longer than many of his peers and at 51, he’s still going strong.

Over more than four dozen films and nearly 20 television shows, not to mention his appearances as a host or guest star, Johnson has raked in a huge amount of cash. The star’s broad success has paid off in the form of a staggering net worth, which currently stands at approximately $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Johnson earned this eye-popping amount of money through various career moves and business ventures, not all of which are tied to Hollywood.

The star’s stake in Teremana Tequila certainly helps cushion his wallet, but the millions he earns on a yearly basis through his work in film and television is just as impressive. Add to this his various endorsement deals, real estate ventures, and business ties, and Johnson is sitting pretty on some major cash.