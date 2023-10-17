What is Jada Pinkett Smith’s birthday and zodiac sign?

From her illustrious big break on the sitcom A Different World in 1991, to gracing the esteemed list of Time‘s “100 Most Influential People” list in 2021, Jada Pinkett Smith has engraved her legacy in the annals of entertainment history. With blockbuster hits like The Matrix sequels, Collateral (2004), The Women (2008), and the uproarious Girls Trip (2017) under her belt, she has become synonymous with unmatched talent, charisma, and charm.

Yet, amidst the glitz and glamour of her professional triumphs, the enigma of her personal life has intrigued fans worldwide. Her marriage with Will Smith, early friendship with the legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, and her hard past are often discussed. But today, we’ll embark on a cosmic journey instead, uncovering the celestial mysteries that have shaped this exceptional woman’s character. Beginning with a fundamental question: when is Jada Pinkett Smith’s birthday, and what secrets does her zodiac sign hold?

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Birthday

Image via Lionsgate

Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris became pregnant with her in high school, and gave birth to Jada on Sept. 18, 1971, in Baltimore, Maryland. Jada was raised by her mother and her grandmother, Marion Martin Banfield, after her parents split after several months of marriage. Her name is a tribute to her mother’s adoration for the celebrated soap opera actress Jada Rowland, which became a testament to the strength and inspiration she was destined to embody.

Jada’s broad talents match her rich heritage. Jada Pinkett Smith has roots tracing back to Jamaica and Barbados through her mother’s genealogy, as well as a proud African-American background from her father’s side, making her a true reflection of the multicultural mosaic.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Zodiac Sign

Image via Universal Pictures

If you haven’t already figured it out by her September birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith is a true Virgo. It is the sixth astrological sign on the zodiac chart, spanning 150-180 degrees of the zodiac. It encompasses birthdays between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22, as this is the time when the sun transits this area. It is an Earth sign, and is represented by an Angel or more popularly, the Virgin. It is often called the perfectionist sign, ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and logic.

It is a popular belief that zodiac signs, and the alignment of celestial bodies on a particular day, can influence the very fabric of a person’s being, shaping their personality traits and talents. If it holds any truth, Jada gets her ambitious nature and iron will from her zodiac sign. It might also have an influence on her dominant, but closed-off personality.

Nevertheless, Jada continues to be an influential figure, currently hosting the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show Red Table Talk. She also published a memoir titled Worthy in Oct. 2023, diving into deep details about various happenings in her personal life.