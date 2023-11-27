What is Jeff Daniels’ net worth?

Embarking on a theatrical career in 1976 and establishing his own theatre company just 15 years later, Jeff Daniels achieved notable success in his mid-30s. Yet, the multi-talented figure—actor, musician, and playwright—has had an incredible journey since then, cementing an even more notable position in Hollywood as he approaches the 70th decade of his life.

Following his film debut in Miloš Forman’s 1981 drama Ragtime, Jeff Daniels quickly rose to prominence in the eyes of critics when he received his first Golden Globe Award nomination for Woody Allen’s The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985), which was only the third film of his fledgling career. Thus far, he has appeared in more than 50 films, more than 25 television series, and in a number of theatre productions.

Gifted with extraordinary skill and ability, Jeff Daniels has received numerous honors; in addition to nominations for three Tony Awards, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards, he has received two Primetime Emmy Awards. Yet, the question lingers: does his net worth align with the luminescence of his career? Let’s examine Daniels’ almost 50-year journey and the financial mosaic that surrounds his remarkable career.

Jeff Daniels’ career, net worth, and salary

Despite diligently navigating the realms of entertainment from the 1970s to the 1990s, it was in the 2000s that Jeff Daniels truly earned his acclaim in Hollywood.

After starring in a number of well-regarded genre pictures, including Gettysburg (1993), Speed (1994), Dumb and Dumber (1994), 101 Dalmatians (1996), and Pleasantville (1998), Daniels began the new century with a number of critically acclaimed projects. Films like The Hours (2002), Good Night, and Good Luck (2005), and Infamous (2006) marked a remarkable career shift for him.

Daniels then won the 2013 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his remarkable work on the HBO political drama series The Newsroom (2012–2014). He then went on to win a second Primetime Emmy five years later in 2018 for his performance in the Netflix miniseries Godless (2017).

As of Nov. 2023, Jeff Daniels’ almost five decades of presence in Hollywood has earned him a staggering net worth of $45 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). Alongside starring in film and television projects, Daniels also hosted the famous late-night live television sketch comedy Saturday Night Live in 1991 and 1995. In 2012 Daniels became the new announcing voice for Apple with the iPhone 5 ads. He has also written and recorded six full-length albums including Together Again, Days Like These, and more.

Though a non-profit, Daniels also founded the Purple Rose Theatre Company, a stage company in Chelsea, Michigan, named after the 1985 Woody Allen movie, The Purple Rose of Cairo, which got Daniels his first Golden Globe Award nomination. Nevertheless, most of Daniels’ net worth is owed to his brilliant work in the film and television industry. His salary per episode of a series is estimated to be around $150k.

Daniels currently stars in the crime drama American Rust and is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix miniseries titled A Man in Full.