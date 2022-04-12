Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has made many films over the years, with many of those films earning huge numbers at the box office. But what is Johnny Depp’s net worth?

The actor has starred in many blockbuster movies over the years, most notably playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. There have been five Pirates of the Caribbean films with Johnny Depp appearing in every installment. Even though the number of films in the franchise is relatively small, the series currently sits at number fourteen on the list of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time, grossing a total of over $4.5 billion. Depp faired well for starring in the films, reportedly earning over $300 million dollars for headlining the franchise.

Depp also appeared in both Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the spinoff of the Harry Potter franchise, that was before his role as Gellert Grindelwald was recast with Mads Mikkelson in the third film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore because of Johnny Depp’s public issues with his ex-wife Amber Heard. He did however still retain his fee for the role which was reported to be $16 million.

The actor also starred in a number of Tim Burton films that managed to reap some large box office numbers, with Alice in Wonderland making $1.025 billion and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory making $475 million. Needless to say, the actor is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry but his estimated net worth is only around $150 million.

There are a number of reasons why the actor’s net worth is lower compared to some other highly paid actors. Firstly and perhaps the most importantly is that while the actor was in court it was revealed that Depp found out that he had lost roughly $650 million due to some mishandling by his accountant. The actor is also quite well-known for lavish spending, which was also revealed during the trial.

It also does not help that lately, Depp seems to be gravitating toward smaller projects, likely because of how his current issues and lawsuits with ex-wife Amber Heard are garnering negative press for the actor. Even if that isn’t why Depp is pursuing smaller projects, it is most likely affecting the rate at which he can do his job. Not being able to do as many roles as he is used to plus the roles Depp does take being smaller would result in the actor making less money than he would be used to.

Either way, Johnny Depp’s net worth is estimated to be $150 million and maybe once his private life has been settled, he can commit himself to roles again.