What is Marcus Jordan’s net worth?

Michael Jordan's son has earned quite a name for himself all on his own.

Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan made a huge splash on The Real Housewives of Miami and has everyone buzzing about his planned marriage to girlfriend Larsa Pippen.

While the man did play basketball just like his father, that’s not how Marcus has gained his own fame and fortune.

So how much is Marcus Jordan worth and how did he make his money?

According to Sportskeeda, Marcus Jordan’s estimated net worth is between $1.5 million and $2 million. While he did play basketball at the University of Central Florida he actually graduated with a degree in hospitality management, which would normally have sent him into a career in hotel management, food and beverage, casino management, or something in the culinary world. Instead, he put his mind to work selling shoes.

In 2016, Marcus opened up a high-end sneaker store called The Trophy Room right in the retail area of Disney World. While the store has since transitioned to being online only, his ability to sell the Air Jordans his father made so popular is what has given him most of his financial success. Marcus has also signed endorsement deals with Alife, Mitchell & Ness Nike, and Upper Deck Card Company but there are no details available on how much money that may bring him.

How does Marcus Jordan’s net worth compare to Larsa Pippen?

It seems that there’s more money in reality TV than shoes as Larsa Pippen is worth at least $8 million more than her future husband. This isn’t the only major gap in their relationship, either, as the two share just over a 16-year age gap in their relationship.