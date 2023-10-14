What is Paris Hilton’s net worth in 2023?

Multimedia megastar Paris Hilton has more money than you. She has more money than most people. Even after losing a potential nine-figure inheritance after being largely and publicly cut out of the will of her grandfather, hotelier Barron Hilton, she still has enough money to drown you in a Scrooge McDuck-sized pool of money and still have enough left over to buy the silence of any potential witnesses. Would she? Has she? We’ll never know. That’s how rich she is.

Per the folks at Celebrity Net Worth who speculate on this sort of thing for a living, Paris Hilton has an estimated value of $300 million. The majority of the haul comes from product endorsements. Hilton has been the face of 17 separate fragrances, endorsed Skims, Valentino, Lanvin, and the Summer Olympics, and became the unofficial spokesperson for the sense of shame that people feel in the moments after they bring up their NFT collections after a 2022 interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She has a section of Roblox dedicated to her, and, via her company 11:11 Media, she’s a key investor in a company specializing in that one product that America can never get enough of: Full-body luxury holograms.

Diversification being the key to a successful portfolio, Hilton continues to thrive. Meanwhile, her husband Carter Reum lags behind her — embarrassingly, really — with a scant estimated $20 million net worth. It isn’t hot. It isn’t hot at all. That much money will barely buy you 134,000 nights in a two-queen room at a Hilton hotel. Good thing he gets a family discount.