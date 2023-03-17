What is Pedro Pascal’s dating history?

The Last of Us megastar Pedro Pascal is currently on a brilliant run. From his beloved role as Joel Miller on the post-apocalyptic HBO series to his renowned status as the internet’s number one daddy, it’s safe to say that the Chilean-born actor is a hot topic that only continues to tick up as eagle-eyed netizens grow more interested. In the process, the majority of folks on the internet have become thoroughly interested in Pascal’s current relationship status and past dating history.

But despite this level of intrigue, Pascal has always been an extremely private person who carefully protects his personal life. Of course, this isn’t a surprise, seeing as being an A-List celebrity comes at the cost of constantly being hounded by fans and paparazzi at any given time. Before we dive into Pascal’s dating history, it’s worth noting that his long-standing friendship with Sarah Paulson is strictly platonic — especially when you consider that Paulson is openly gay and in a relationship with actress Holland Taylor.

So, let’s peel back the curtain and carefully examine Pascal’s dating history — all the way from quick flings to serious partners.

Maria Dizzia

After appearing on an episode of Law & Order together back in the ‘90s, a romance soon blossomed between Pascal and Orange is the New Black star Maria Dizzia. And while the pair never publicly confirmed their relationship, it’s widely known that the duo were romantically linked to each other at one point. Since then, Dizzia has moved on and married playwright Will Eno while Pascal continues to avoid confirming relationships.

Lena Headey

Following the pattern of dating actresses after meeting on a television series, Pascal was romantically linked to Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey while the duo were starring in the hit fantasy series together. At the time, the pair were quite public about spending alone time together — which even included Headey posting a pic with Pascal on her official Instagram account back in 2014. That same year, the duo were seen going on shopping trips together, but Headey ultimately moved on and has married twice.

Robin Tunney

Back in 2015, rumors began to swirl surrounding Pascal and The Mentalist actress Robin Tunney. Much like the rest of Pascal’s romantic relationships, he met her while the two were filming together on a television series. And, in the same vein as his other relationships, Pascal never actually confirmed if he was dating Tunney — despite the duo being seen in public together often and partaking on sushi dates.

Who is he currently dating?

At the time of this writing, Pascal is currently not linked to anybody. Yes, that’s right, everyone — he is very much single. Unfortunately for the general public, however, Pascal seemingly has a strong track record of only dating fellow co-stars from the television shows that he appears in. And considering how private Pascal truly is, even if he does embark on a new relationship, we likely won’t have any knowledge of it.