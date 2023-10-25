What is ‘RHOBH’ star Lisa Rinna’s net worth?

She might not have the largest net worth in the 'RHOBH' franchise, but she’s what? Owning it baby!

From the moment she sauntered onto The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna reminded us why she’ll always be timeless.

With a career spanning nearly 40 years, it should come as little surprise that Rinna still manages to stay relevant by making the front page news with one scandal after another. Her personality is as big as her lips, and sometimes it rubs people the wrong way.

This Melrose Place alum bumped up against the other personalities several times during her tenure on the popular reality TV show, but perhaps most noticeably during her 12th and final season. From spats with fellow housewife Diana Jenkins to an all-out feud with Kyle Richard’s sister Kathy Hilton, Rinna was practically in hot water all season long.

Still, this former Days of Our Lives actress knows how to milk bad publicity for all it’s worth, which explains how she’s managed to rack up such an impressive net worth.

Lisa Rinna’s net worth

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Now, I use the word “impressive” somewhat leniently here because when you compare Rinna’s net worth to her Housewives colleagues, she’s but a meager flame to their luxury candle. She’s by no means the richest, but she’s still sitting on a cool $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That’s nothing to turn your nose up at.

A good chunk of Rinna’s fortune can be attributed to her lucrative tenure on RHOBH. When she joined the show’s 5th season in 2014 it was reported that she was paid $450,000 per season — according to Radar Online — but that figure became less clear as the seasons went on. If we stick with that number, though, her seven seasons could’ve earned her as little as $3.1 million, not accounting for any raises she saw, which was likely given her status as a series staple.

Rinna also reportedly earned an eyebrow-raising $2 million when she was the spokesperson for Depend back in 2012. Anyone remember that infamous commercial? Ah, good times.

Last but not least, Rinna is also sitting on a small fortune thanks to her five-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion with her husband of nearly three decades – Harry Hamlin. They did reportedly take out a total of $4.3 million in mortgages to pay for the home, but hey, we’ll pretend we don’t know anything about that.