What was Tom Wilkinson’s cause of death?

2023 had its fair share of ups and downs, with the latter including many beloved and legendary actors whom we lost this year — a sad fact that now hits a lot harder with the death of The Full Monty and Michael Clayton actor, Tom Wilkinson.

The twice Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning legend, who won the latter for playing Benjamin Franklin in HBO’s John Adams, passed away on Dec. 30, 2023, at the age of 75. Though his resume boasts of six BAFTA noms (and one win for The Full Monty) and two Oscar nominations (for Michael Clayton and In The Bedroom, respectively) in addition to the Emmy win, they barely begin to cover the memorable roles Wilkinson played in his almost five-decades-long career or the indelible mark he left on the world of cinema.

How did Tom Wilkinson die?

At the time of writing, no cause of death has been made public. His family shared the news of his sad demise in a statement via his agent, revealing that he “suddenly” died at home, surrounded by his family.

“His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Like the many notable stars who passed away this year, Wilkinson’s legacy will live on through his many magnificent performances throughout his career. He began his career as an actor in 1976, but it didn’t find itself on the right track — the one headed towards absolute success — until he starred as factory foreman, Gerald Cooper, in 1997’s low-budget film, The Full Monty. He revisited this turning point in his life and brought it full circle when he reprised the role in the somewhat controversial follow-up sequel series of the same name on Disney Plus earlier in 2023, which is also the last project he starred in.