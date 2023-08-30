Specializing in all things, spooky, scary, and supernatural, acclaimed author and shade-thrower at Republicans Stephen King is rightfully considered by many to be one of the greatest horror writers of all time. With a plethora of successful novels having been transformed into major movie and television adaptations, King has easily become a household name in the horror realm. As a result, horror fanatics and devoted bookworms across the globe have remained wholeheartedly interested in the unforgettable stories which drift from King’s mind and straight onto paper.

Following a mountain of adaptations, interest surrounding the bestselling novelist has only increased throughout the years — especially due to the countless shots taken at various Republicans on King’s official Twitter account. Even so, interest has reached further heights due to questions about King’s permanent residence and where he draws his spine-tingling inspiration from.

Where does Stephen King live?

Image via Parade

One of the most famous residences in all of Maine belongs to the famed novelist, with the location in Bangor providing endless inspiration for a variety of stories. Throughout successful adaptations and novels, the typical location used in these stories is somewhere in the state of Maine, which King has considered to be home for many years now. Seeing as King’s net worth is in the hundreds of millions, it’s obvious he could reside in an undoubtedly lavish location with a relatively warm climate most of the year, but King has historically remained close to his roots.

That being said, an article from People back in 2019 explained that due to public knowledge and overwhelming visits from tourists, King and his wife Tabitha will instead make their second home in Florida their permanent residence of choice. Seeing as King is notorious for being one of the most famous and popular horror writers ever, it makes perfect sense why the Kings would want to venture elsewhere and maintain some privacy.

Since King’s permanent move to his Florida home, his jaw-dropping residence back in Bangor, Maine has since been transformed into both a museum and a retreat for writers. The ideas were apparently approved by Bangor City Council, where King is still considered to be a significant figure.