Where else have I seen Sam Claflin? The ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’ actor’s best movies and TV shows

You might have seen the trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six, one of the new Amazon Studios miniseries coming to Amazon Prime Video. It will consist of 10 episodes and is arriving on the streaming service on March 3, 2023. The series is based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and it stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in the lead roles. Inspired by Fleetwood Mac, the series is a fictional look at the wild music scene in the 1970s, presented as a documentary.

Of course, you probably recognize the stars in the show, but if you don’t, you might need to be reminded of some of the roles you might have seen them in before. So here are the best movies and TV shows that you might have seen Sam Claflin in.

Me Before You

Me Before You is another book adaptation, and it starred Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin in the leading roles. The film was released in 2016, and it was directed by Thea Sharrock. It sees Lou Clark (Clarke) get a new job as Will Traynor’s (Claflin) carer. Will had become a tetraplegic after being hit by a motorcycle. Bitter because his life has changed after the accident, he is initially cold toward Lou, until the pair grow closer together.

When she finds out that he is planning to go to Switzerland for assisted suicide, Lou attempts to use the six months she has with him to change his mind. The film is a remarkable romantic comedy that will stay with you because of the story, and the chemistry between the two leads. You can rent or buy Me Before You on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

Enola Holmes

You have probably heard of the Sherlock Holmes spinoff Enola Holmes on Netflix, starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character. The original film hit the streaming service in 2020 and it was directed by Harry Bradbeer, while the sequel was released in 2022. It was based on the first book in The Enola Holmes Mysteries series of young adult novels that followed the younger sister of the famous detective, who in this film, is portrayed by Henry Cavill.

Claflin plays the other Holmes brother in the movie, Mycroft Holmes. He takes in Enola in the film, and considers her a troublemaker, as opposed to Sherlock who finds her to be clever. Due to scheduling conflicts, Sam Claflin was unable to reprise his role for Enola Holmes 2. You can watch Enola Holmes on Netflix.

Snow White and the Huntsman

Claflin’s second major film was Snow White and the Huntsman, which was released in 2012. The film is a retelling of the classic Snow White tale by the Brothers Grimm. Directed by Rupert Sanders, the movie starred Kristen Stewart as Snow White herself, with Chris Hemsworth playing the role of the Huntsman. Charlize Theron plays the Evil Queen while Claflin plays William, Snow White’s childhood friend and love interest.

If you do not know the fairytale, the film follows Snow White and her quest to break free from the grasp of her evil stepmother Queen Ravenna, a sorceress. Along the way, she meets some dwarves and Eric the Huntsman, and together they beat the Evil Queen. You can stream Snow White and the Huntsman on FuboTV or buy it and rent it on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

The sequel to our previous entry, The Huntsman: Winter’s War was released in 2016 and was directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan. As it is a sequel, some of the characters from the first film returned, like Claflin’s William, the Huntsman, and the Evil Queen. In addition to those characters, Emily Blunt plays the Evil Queen’s sister, Queen Freya, while Jessica Chastain plays Sara, Eric’s wife who was thought to be dead.

The sequel focuses on the couple discovering that they were both tricked, with Eric tricked into believing that Sara was dead and Sara tricked into believing that he did not care about her. Kristen Stewart does not reprise her role in the film, only appearing in archive footage, while Claflin reprises his role, although he is not in the majority of the film. You can rent or buy The Huntsman: Winter’s War on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

The Nightingale

An Australian film, The Nightingale was directed by Jennifer Kent. The movie was released in 2019 and it starred Aisling Franciosi as Clare, an Irish convict living in Tasmania in 1825, which was then known as Van Diemen’s Land. Claflin took on the role of the villain in the film, as he played Hawkins, a member of the Colonial forces.

The movie was criticized for its use of graphic sexual violence, as it accurately depicts the racially motivated violence in Australia at that time. You can stream The Nightingale on AMC as well as Kanopy. The film is also available to rent or buy on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Ironically, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire might have been the movie to spark Sam Claflin’s popularity. The second film in The Hunger Games franchise was directed by Francis Lawrence and was released in 2013. The main trio of the franchise all returned for the sequel, with Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark, and Woody Harrelson as Haymitch Abernathy.

Catching Fire saw the two tributes be selected from previous champions of The Hunger Games, so Katniss and Peeta were forced to fight once again. Claflin plays Finnick Odair, who is one of the other tributes from District 4. At first, he seems untrustworthy before revealing himself to be a true ally to the main characters, aiding in their escape. You can stream The Hunger Games: Catching Fire on Amazon Prime Video.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2

The last book in The Hunger Games franchise was split into two movies, but they make a good double feature so we are including them in the same entry. They were released in 2014 and 2015 and both were directed by Francis Lawrence. The first Part continues where Catching Fire left off, with the tributes going to District 13.

Unlike the first two films, Mockingjay did not follow a group of teenagers fighting each other to survive, instead focusing on the war and battles between the Districts and the Capitol. Claflin’s role is much more interesting in these films, as Finnick reunites with his love after they manage to infiltrate the Capitol. Part 1 and Part 2 can be rented or bought on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video while Part 2 is available to stream on the latter service.

Peaky Blinders

Led by Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders — the only series on this list — follows a gang of men who are active in Birmingham after WWI. It is a period crime drama, and over the years Tom Hardy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, Adrien Brody, and Anya Taylor-Joy have all appeared in it. Claflin plays Oswald Mosley, one of the main antagonists of the show.

Mosley is the leader of the British Union of Fascists, which grew in power as the Nazi Party grew in power in Germany prior to WWII. The series lasted for six seasons with a spinoff film in development. It has not been announced whether Claflin will return for the movie. All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to stream on Netflix.

Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright directed the horror film Last Night in Solo, which was released in 2021. The film followed Ellie Turner (Thomasin McKenzie) who moves to London to study fashion, where she quickly becomes isolated. After finding a room for rent, she begins to experience dreams that she is Sandie Collins (Anya Taylor-Joy), an aspiring performer in the 1960s. Things begin to turn when she discovers that Sandie might have been killed.

The movie also stars Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, and Diana Rigg. Claflin was not in the film long, as he briefly played the younger version of a character who Ellie interacts with, in the present day. But, his role was memorable nonetheless as he played it well. Last Night in Soho is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Sam Claflin first burst into the acting scene in the fourth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, On Stranger Tides. Directed by Rob Marshall, the movie was released in 2011. It was a standalone sequel to the trilogy of films that came before it, while a fifth film was released in 2017. Johnny Depp reprises his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, and Geoffrey Rush also comes back as Captain Hector Barbossa.

This installment also introduced Ian McShane as Captain Blackbeard and Penélope Cruz as Angelica, his daughter. Claflin plays Philip Swift, a captive of Blackbeard’s who falls in love with a mermaid. He does not appear in the fifth film. You can stream Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides on Disney Plus.

So if you are needing your Sam Claflin fix before you catch Daisy Jones & The Six watch any of the projects he has been a part of above. Did we manage to mention any of your favorites? Catch his new miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six when it debuts on Amazon Prime Video on March 3, 2023.