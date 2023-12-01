Which stars appear in ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé?’

Queen B is the star of the show, but who else is along for the ride?

Following hot on the heels of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour blockbuster, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is the latest concert film hoping to kick up a storm. The star-studded film takes fans behind the scenes of the truly epic Renaissance world tour, which broke records around the world, was seen by an incredible 2.7 million people (I’m very pleased to have been one of them!), and generated $580 million in revenue.

Some of the biggest stars in entertainment gathered in London for the premiere on Nov. 30, with the dress code specifying “opulent formal attire.” Naturally, Beyoncé herself was in attendance, together with her husband Jay-Z, and daughter Blue Ivy.

Also joining the part was Taylor Swift, Queen B’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams, actress Vivica A. Fox, model Jourdan Dunn, former Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and actress Blake Lively. But the documentary itself is also bristling with stars. So, other than Beyoncé, who’s in it?

Jay-Z

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way first. Jay-Z is Beyoncé’s husband and, while he didn’t ever perform on the tour, he was frequently seen enjoying the show in the VIP area. Other than that he’s a constant presence in Beyoncé’s life, so you shouldn’t be surprised to see him here.

Blue Ivy Carter

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

The 11-year-old Blue Ivy wowed the world with her appearances on the tour, dancing to “My Power” and “Black Parade” with her mother. The film shows Beyoncé’s reservations about letting her daughter perform to such enormous crowds but Blue Ivy takes to it like a duck to water. After seeing some initial negative reviews she only works harder, causing her grandfather to proudly say “That’s a Knowles girl, right there.”

Rumi and Sir Carter

Image via Instagram

Beyoncé’s twins Rumi and Sir were born in July 2017 and are now six. As such they’re not up on stage like Blue Ivy, but do also appear in the movie.

Diana Ross

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Diana Ross is one of Beyoncé’s key inspirations and over the years the pair have become close friends. The 79-year-old singer appeared at the Los Angeles leg of the Renaissance Tour to sing Beyoncé happy 42nd birthday, and this moment appears in the movie.

Megan Thee Stallion

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Thee Stallion was a special guest star at the Houston date of the tour, performing their quarantine hit “Savage” together. Megan was also seen hanging out with Jay-Z and enjoying the show when she wasn’t on stage and her involvement in the tour is captured in the documentary.

Kendrick Lamar

Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET

Kendrick Lamar sent the crowds wild when he made a surprise appearance for “America Has a Problem” and that moment is caught in full here. Lamar was present at the same date as Diana Ross in Los Angeles and it’s clear just how special this night was for Beyoncé.

At 168 minutes Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé doesn’t skimp on the details. It opened to 100% on the Tomatometer and is now in theaters, so if you’re a Queen B fan it’s unmissable!