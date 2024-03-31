Who are Rebel Wilson’s parents?

Born in Sydney, Australia, Rebel Wilson rose to stardom thanks to her keen comedic talent and expansive producing skills. Surprisingly, though, Wilson does not come from a family of artists, and her parents were not connected to the world of film and television.

Rebel Wilson made a name for herself in the Australian comedy scene with roles in television shows like Pizza and The Wedge. Thanks to this early experience, Wilson’s transition to Hollywood was seamless, as she quickly scored memorable roles in hit comedies like Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect. Wilson ventured into television with her own sitcom, Super Fun Night, which she wrote and produced in addition to starring.

Over the years, Wilson has continued to captivate audiences with lead and supporting roles in movies like Isn’t It Romantic, Jojo Rabbit, and The Hustle. Most recently, the star appeared in the Netflix comedy film Senior Year, which she also produced. Wilson can thank her success for her unique comedic charm and infectious energy. Still, while her professional accomplishments define her fame, her family remains at the core of her identity.

What’s Rebel Wilson’s relationship with her parents?

Wilson has a special relationship with her mother, Sue Bownds, who has been a constant source of support and encouragement throughout her career. Wilson is now a Hollywood star who doesn’t visit Australia as often. Yet, despite their physical distance, Wilson and Bownds maintain a close connection and often express their love and admiration for each other on social media. Bownds, a qualified dog trainer and teacher, shares a strong connection with Rebel, serving as her biggest supporter and confidante.

Rebel’s father, Warwick Wilson, passed away in 2013, the victim of a heart attack. Warwick was a professional dog handler and show judge, working by his wife’s side in the family business. While Wilson doesn’t speak much about her father, the actress has described their relationship as complex. During her childhood, Wilson suffered physical and psychological abuse at the hands of her father (via People), which had a significant impact on her self-esteem. She has forgiven him, though, writing a posthumous letter to her father to get closure.

“I’m sure you didn’t mean to bring so much pain to Mum and us kids. You didn’t mean to lose your temper and do spiteful and hateful things.”

While Wilson’s father might have made her life more difficult than it should have been, her mother’s unconditional love taught her how to be a good parent herself. The Hustle star and her partner Ramona Agruma are the proud parents of Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, whom she welcomed to the world via surrogacy in November 2022. The star is constantly pouring all her affection over her daughter, using the support she received from Bownds as an example.

Wilson details her relationship with her parents and other family members in her book Rebel Rising: A Memoir, which will be released on April 2, 2024.