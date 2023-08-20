Who did Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, marry? The relationship timeline and her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, explained

Unless you have been living under a rock, you should already know that Tish's husband is the hottest character from the CW's Arrowverse.

The Cyrus dynasty has been a Hollywood hallmark since country singer Billy Ray Cyrus burst onto the scene. His daughter Miley got her start as Hannah Montana and has cultivated a remarkable musical career of her own. But as of 2022, there was a shakeup in the Cyrus family. After almost 3 decades of marriage, Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce from Billy Ray. The ex-spouses had no problems moving on, however, as the patriarch of the family has been cited dating the singer known as Firerose, per Us Weekly. But Tish has also not been hurting for company.

As of August 2023, Tish tied the knot with Dominic Purcell. The Australian actor is most notable for starring as fugitive Lincoln Burrows in Prison Break and Heat Wave in Legends of Tomorrow. According to Entertainment Tonight, Purcell and Tish gathered friends and family for a glamorous wedding in Malibu. Tish’s children Trace and Brandi were in attendance, with Miley standing in as the maid of honor. The wedding came only a year after her divorce from her ex-husband.

Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus’ divorce has been years in the making

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The marriage between Tish and Billy Ray spanned back to 1993 when the two got married in their Tennessee home. Both partners brought children from previous relationships into their union. Tish had Trace and Brandi before marrying the country singer, while Billy Ray had a son, Christopher. After marriage, the couple had Miley, Noah, and Braison. However, the relationship appeared to hit the rocks in 2010 when Billy Ray first filed for divorce. TMZ indicated that that would not be the last time they filed divorce papers.

“We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy, something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and its brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.”

The two gave it another shot, but it only lasted until 2013 when Tish filed for divorce next. Once again, they tried to make it work until separating officially a decade later. The outlet also noted that Billy Ray had not been featured in his wife’s Instagram photos since 2020. Holiday pictures that included Miley and the rest of the family conspicuously had no Billy Ray. In April 2022, the family released a statement that they no longer would be together. Following this announcement, Tish waited sometime before announcing her new burgeoning relationship with the Prison Break actor.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purecell’s relationship timeline

Rumors of a romance between Tish and Purcell started in earnest in July 2022. Us Weekly reported that the former had left a flirtatious post on the actor’s Instagram in the form of heart emojis. Appearances on each other’s social media only increased from there before the duo went public with their relationship in November 2022, followed by a February 2023 post showing Purcell with his arm around Tish. After a short courtship, a source told the publication that the couple was going strong.

“Tish wanted to keep their romance under wraps for a little while until she was sure he was The One,” the source explains. “However, that didn’t take long, and they’ve been inseparable since. She absolutely sees a future with him and feels so blessed that they found each other.”

It was only a little over a year before they decided to make it official. Tish posted an exuberant post on Instagram showing a diamond engagement ring from Purcell.

On April 29, the two confirmed their engagement to a flood of support. Purcell’s daughter, Audrey, with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson congratulated the couple on her Instagram story, via Us Weekly. The Legends of Tomorrow alum also vocalized his excitement over this milestone in the relationship.

“Punching way above my weight — yep absolutely, I’m a lucky bastard,” he wrote. After that, it was only a short time to the altar where Miley Cyrus was her mom’s Maid of Honor as Tish took her vows on Aug. 19.

This will not be the only exciting news for the Blade: Trinity actor. After his wedding, Purcell will embark on a new film role in Cassino in Ischia. This news is bittersweet, as the actor is a replacement in the lead role of Nic Cassino following the death of Ray Stevenson, who was originally cast to play the role. Per Deadline, the film (currently in post-production) will reportedly revolve around an aging action star who must come to terms with being supplanted by a new generation of action heroes.