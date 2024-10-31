Who is AD from ‘Love is Blind’ dating, and is it Marshall?

Some Love is Blind participants who remain popular among the fanbase long past their initial tenure on the show. Easily top among them is AD Smith, whose season 6 showing stuck with fans long after the cameras stopped rolling.

Recommended Videos

The Netflix icon returned to her old stomping grounds for the season 7 reunion, which she enjoyed from the front of the audience. Seated next to season 4’s Marshall Glaze, AD was stunning in a clinging gold dress that brings to mind a Greek goddess, and she quickly became the focus of fan conversations. Even as drama was unfurling mere feet away, everyone was far more focused on the season 6 queen.

That includes series hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who frequently turned to AD to ask questions and pull her into conversations. They’re clearly aware of the persisting appeal of the former Patriots cheerleader, and they leaned hard into her presence at the event. They even shined a spotlight on her love life, more than six months after her season concluded, but got very few details in return.

What we did learn is that AD is in a relationship. She told Vanessa that she’s “having a good time,” and not alone. She hinted that she’s got a new man in her life, but that’s where the information stopped. AD was clear that she and her new guy are “keeping it private” for the time being, which only sparked fan interest more. That and the chemistry she seemed to share with couch partner Marshall, which prompted instant theories that he is the man in question.

Do we know who AD is dating now?

Look y’all, I want AD to find happiness as much as the next Love is Blind fan, but can we give the woman the privacy she openly requested in that reunion episode? Our girl is clearly trying to develop a relationship without the stressors of that reality star life, and she deserves the space.

There’s also the issue of actual information, of which there is none. AD has been extremely careful to keep her relationship under wraps, and doesn’t make mention of this new guy at all on her socials. There are no images to clue us into his identity, no careful nods — not even subtle pictures showing off tiny hints.

There is one thing I can say with relative certainty, however, and that’s that Marshall is not AD’s new match. He’s a wonderful guy, and they did seem to have great chemistry at the season 7 reunion, but that was almost certainly a purposeful decision on the showrunner’s part. They were well aware that fan theories would run rampant in the wake of the episode, and they leaned into it with the careful seating arrangement.

I could be proven wrong in a few months when AD makes the decision to reveal her fresh relationship, but for now, I feel confident that her guy doesn’t come from the Love is Blind lineup. It’s not like AD would ever, for a second, struggle to find a guy, so here’s hoping the one she found is worthy of the wonderful woman we got to know across her reality stint.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy