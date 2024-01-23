Who is Avril Lavigne’s husband?

Avril Lavigne is throwing us all back to 2005, as she preps to embark on a 2024 tour with none other than Simple Plan.

The pair of millennial favorites never truly departed the music scene, but their sky-high popularity back in the 2000s diminished immensely with the gradual shift in music tastes as millennials got older and Gen-Z shifted in with their own musical preferences.

As a result, the idea of two mid-2000s favorites on tour together is like a shot of pure nostalgia to the chest. It’s thrilling, particularly for longtime fans of the artists, and its reminding us why we liked them so much in the first place. We grew up on Lavigne’s punky, pop-ish bangers, and her transition into our adult music libraries is a welcome one.

Lavigne’s been putting out albums consistently in the years since her mid-2000s career high, but she’s been busy living life too. The 39-year-old has, over the years, juggled numerous relationships even as she produced seven separate albums, appeared in a range of television and film roles, and embarked on numerous tours.

Avril Lavigne’s relationship history, explained

Avril Lavigne is no longer married, but she has had a few husbands over the years. She’s dated a range of men over the course of her nearly 40 years on this planet, but none of them stuck for more than a few years. Even her latest relationship, which ended in 2023, was short-lived, which — thankfully for us — frees the popular artist up for her 2024 tour.

Deryck Whibley

Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic for Us Weekly Magazine

Lavigne’s first public relationship was with Deryck Whibley, a longtime friend and lead vocalist/rhythm guitarist for Sum 41. She and Whibley met when Lavigne was only 17, and started dating at 19. By 2005, the pair were engaged to be married, and they tied the knot a year later.

Lavigne and Whibley were married from July 2006 to November 2010, when their divorce was finalized. The divorce proceedings began in 2009, however, freeing up Lavigne to date her next flame while the courts dragged out final details.

Brody Jenner

Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Early in 2010, Lavigne started dating Brody Jenner — yes, one of those Jenners — of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame. They were together for a good two years, between early 2010 and early 2012, when they officially went their separate ways.

Chad Kroeger

Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images

A few months later, Lavigne met the man who would become her second husband. She started working with him in March of 2012, and by summer the pair were in love. They officially started dating in July of 2012, and by August were engaged. Their wedding came right around a year later, in July of 2013, but their marriage was unfortunately short-lived. After right around two years as a married couple, Lavigne and the Nickelback frontman split in September of 2015.

Phillip Sarofim

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lavigne’s relationship with billionaire Phillip Sarofim wasn’t nearly as high-profile as her other relationships, but it still made plenty of waves in her fandom. She and the Trousdale Ventures CEO started dating in 2018, but broke up right around a year later, in 2019.

Pete Jonas

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

He’s not a mystery Jonas Brother, but Pete Jonas does follow in Lavigne’s trend of dating fellow musicians. The pair were linked up in 2020, but the pandemic took a toll on their relationship and saw it end shortly after.

Mod Sun

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mod Sun nearly became Lavigne’s third husband, but didn’t quite make the cut. He and Lavigne first started dating in 2021, and by April of 2022 were engaged. It seemed like a match made in heaven, linking up the beloved pop icon with a rapper, songwriter, and one half of hip hop’s Hotel Motel, but it wasn’t meant to be. Lavigne and Mod Sun split around a year later, in February of 2023, and Lavigne soon after sparked dating rumors with rapper Tyga. The duo were seen kissing publicly, but things didn’t go much further — publicly, at least.