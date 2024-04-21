Who is Christina Hendricks’ husband?

On April 20, 2024, Christina Hendricks said “yes” to George Bianchini during their marriage ceremony. The couple has been together since they met on a television set.

With roles ranging from horror hits such as The Strangers: Prey at Night to beloved Pixar animations like Toy Story 4, Hendricks has done a little bit of everything in her prolific Hollywood career. However, her most iconic role is unquestionably that of Joan Holloway, the officer manager of Mad Men’s Sterling Cooper advertising agency. A favorite of fans and critics alike, Joan brought Hendricks six Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, an incredible feat considering the series ran for seven seasons. Plus, her talent contributed to Mad Men scoring two Emmys for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series, with three nominations in the same category.

Hendricks’ acting skills gave the star more than fame and fortune; thanks to her job, she also met her husband. That’s because Hendricks and Bianchini crossed paths for the first time during the shooting of Good Girls.

How did Christina Hendricks meet her husband, George Bianchini?

From 2018 to 2022, Hendricks appeared in NBC’s crime comedy-drama series Good Girls as Elizabeth “Beth” Boland, the ringleader of a group of suburban women turned into criminals. Behind the scenes, the actress was flirting with Bianchini, who worked in the same production.

Bianchini is a camera operator who splits his time between New York and Los Angeles. He has been involved in dozens of high-profile movies and TV series. For instance, he worked as a camera operator in TV shows such as The Man in the High Castle and David Fincher’s Manhunt while helping make cinema magic in Thanks for Sharing and P.S. I Love You. So, just like his now-wife, Bianchini is used to braving the Hollywood jungle and mingling among the stars.

Hendricks and Bianchini began dating in 2020 while Good Girls was still airing. Their engagement happened on March 10, 2023, when they simultaneously proposed, underlining their deep and mutual love. It would take over a year to plan the perfect wedding, which finally happened last Saturday.

The ceremony occurred at the historic Napoleon House in New Orleans, a place of extreme significance for the couple. New Orleans is located between New York and Los Angeles, and since Hendricks and Bianchini had a previous history with the city, they used it as a middle-way place to meet when they were dating. Celebrating their union in New Orleans is a charming decision and a confirmation that there is no dearth of love in this marriage.

