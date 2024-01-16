Who was the green goblin at the 2024 Emmys and why wasn’t it Willem Dafoe?

Nothing adds a hint of humor to an event quite like some welcomed unhinged action, and it was up for the Emmy Awards to set the standard high from the start. From surprising smooches between cast members to an unexpected Green Goblin appearing on the red carpet — we had it all.

As all of our favorite celebrities were walking down the coveted carpet, one glob of green immediately caught everyone’s eye. Someone — other than Willem Dafoe — was dressed up as a weird green goblin. In fact, we could easily mistake this sudden appearance as part of the Teen Choice Awards, but no — it really was the Emmys.

For many unaware fans watching the award ceremony, the Green Goblin might have come off as some sort of marketing strategy from Marvel, but no — this was actually someone’s outfit.

Who was the Green Goblin at the Emmys 2024?

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The decision to dress like a Green Goblin came from none other than reality star Princess Poppy, known and loved for her participation in RuPaul’s Drag Race. This bold choice to dress a miscellaneous green creature sprang from Poppy’s desire to stand out and rebel against the conventional attire expected of attendees, as she told Entertainment Weekly.

“I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head,” Poppy expressed while on the red carpet.”Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible.”

At the same time, it also led to gazillions of fans’ curiosity, wondering if it was indeed Willem Dafoe — who recently celebrated his first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — announcing his reprisal of the Green Goblin. After all, in Hollywood, anything can happen. However, given that the Green Goblin at the Emmys wasn’t the Marvel character we know, the likelihood of it being Dafoe was low.

This is partly because it wasn’t a goblin at all. The green head-to-toe ensemble included references to several iconic green figures, including Roz from Monsters Inc., the witch from the 1985 Tom Cruise movie Legend, and even Jabba the Hutt. It was a fun way to juggle various elements to portray Poppy’s desire to become a hag-troll hybrid.

As much as we would’ve loved to see DaFoe as Green Goblin at such a high-end event, we’re also quite happy knowing it was the iconic Queen, Princess Poppy.