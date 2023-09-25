‘With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door’: The Philadelphia Eagles are not going to like seeing Taylor Swift cheer for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs

In your life you'll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team...

The Philadelphia Eagles have many a famous fan, from the actual president of the United States, Joe Biden, to the likes of Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart, and Tina Fey. Still, it must hurt to see a name as resounding as Taylor Swift‘s switch sides.

The celebrated pop star is a West Reading, Pennsylvania native, just 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia, and up until this Sunday, it was widely believed her heart belonged to the Eagles. Not only does Swift have a song — “Gold Rush,” on her ninth studio album evermore — with a lyric about an Eagles t-shirt she owns, but she’s also worn team paraphernalia in public on a few occasions in the past.

It must be so emotional for the Philadelphia Eagles, who no doubt grew up listening to Taylor Swift’s music, to be able to play in her home stadium tonight. pic.twitter.com/A3ZY2C134j — Erin is in her Eras era (@swiftbunnies) September 14, 2023 Confirmed: Taylor Swift is a Eagles fan



Go birds. pic.twitter.com/Ih4oSk0tHm — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) May 13, 2023

However, in a disheartening turn of events for Eagles fans, the “Anti-hero” singer was seen at Arrowhead Stadium hollering and hooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, for which her new rumored beau plays. Travis Kelce is a tight end for the football team, despite, funnily enough, having a brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Eagles. Their mom, Donna, much like Swift, has a heart split in two, and is often seen wearing a jersey that’s half Eagles’ green and half Chiefs’ red.

taylor swift if the eagles and chiefs make it to the super bowl pic.twitter.com/QxSHR4rmeE — meli ❤️‍🔥 (@melivol6) September 24, 2023

Some Eagles fans, experiencing an extreme form of denial, have their own theories about why Swift would choose to date a Chiefs man and take to the stadium to cheer him and his team on.

me in the group chat rn trying to explain why Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce is actually a strategic plot to weaken the Chiefs and ensure an Eagles victory in SB LVIII pic.twitter.com/wt9Z8HCHu4 — 10,000 rat blunts (@getyourschexyon) September 20, 2023 If Taylor Swift is a real Eagles fan she’ll string Travis along until the playoffs & dump him in heart breaking fashion which ruins his psyche & causes KC to blow up from the inside — E A G L E S Bro Dude (@ericjfink) September 20, 2023

The romance between Swift and Kelce apparently started after the player attended the musician’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium back in July, and proceeded to invite her to come see him put on a show. “I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead,'” Kelce revealed during an episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “‘You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit’,” he continued, adding “So we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Swift accepted Kelce’s invitation and spent her Sunday in Kansas with Mama Kelce, dressed for the occasion in a Chiefs’ jacket, before leaving with her football player beau in his convertible car. It’s undeniable that the two make quite a pair, but it must definitely sting for Eagles aficionados.