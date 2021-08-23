Lupin III Is Getting An Official Tabletop RPG

Lupin III is quickly coming up on its 50th anniversary and it looks like all the stops are being pulled out to make it a truly momentous occasion. A unique isekai spinoff manga is in the works, Lupin the Third: Part IV will be released, and it looks like the series will now officially have a tabletop RPG.

TMS Entertainment and Magnetic Press announced that they will be releasing a tabletop RPG using the D6MV system, a Magnetic Press variant of the D6 West End Games ruleset. The game will allow players to enjoy heists and adventures with an open-world quest system.

Alongside this, the company also announced plans to release a special retrospective coffee table book to celebrate the 50th anniversary. It’s set to feature comprehensive looks at each episode, feature, and season produced by TMS Entertainment as well as looks at the characters, media adaptations, and artwork.

Will there be even more Lupin III news on the way? Only time can tell, but we wouldn’t be surprised at this point.