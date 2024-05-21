Stimulus check
Image via LPETTET/Getty Images
Category:
FYI
Politics

Are new stimulus checks coming? Reports of another $1400 of governmental aid, explored

Could a fourth round of stimulus checks be incoming?
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 21, 2024 11:06 am

Through 2020 and 2021, three rounds of stimulus checks went out to the American people, in hopes of lessening the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended Videos

Its been more than four years since that first shelter in place order was issued, but people around the globe continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Almost every life, world-wide, was massively affected by COVID in one way or another. Many people lost loved ones, others lost their jobs, and everyone felt the slow squeeze of the months-long restrictions passed down by our health organizations.

All that work payed off, officially shifting COVID from a global pandemic to another dangerous, but manageable, virus, but the impacts of those years continue to haunt us. The trio of stimulus checks that went out between 2020 and 2021 did little to lessen the impact of the pandemic, but they were a balm on our scalded bank accounts. Reports of yet another round of incoming checks have been piquing the interest of Americans across the nation, but just because they sound nice doesn’t make them real.

Is a fourth stimulus check incoming?

Government check
Image via bernie_photo/Getty Images

A number of fake news and AI-driven sites have been reporting on yet another round of stimulus checks, sparking hope that yet more financial aid is incoming to take a small portion of the burden off. Unfortunately, no governmental sources have confirmed these reports, making their veracity highly questionable.

AARP covered these false reports of a fourth stimulus check in February of 2024, debunking claims of more aid with no room for argument. The organization, which focuses its energy in particular on people nearing or over the U.S. retirement age, is working hard to debunk these claims before scammers get their fingers into too many bank accounts.

Reports of a fourth stimulus check indicate that it is headed toward specifically older Americans, or those with disabilities. This is in no way true, according to IRS spokesman Anthony Burke, who informed AARP that the IRS has “paid out all the Economic Impact Payments.” If you missed out on the first few rounds of stimulus checks, however, or if you were underpaid, there are still options to claim that leftover cash.

If you’ve received calls about a fourth stimulus check, however, all evidence points to it being a scam. I myself have received these calls, directed at my father, who officially entered retirement age recently. I saw them for what they were — a scam intended to prey on the elderly, or near-elderly, who may not be as technologically literate as younger generations. Not everyone is accidentally screening their parents’ calls, however, so caution is very much advised when it comes to informing the older people in our lives about this scam.

Another stimulus check would certainly be welcome, with all the turmoil Americans have been forced to endure over the last four years, but there’s no indication that another is incoming. These scams seem to largely be aimed toward getting clicks, rather than stealing information, but it’s still advisable to avoid providing any personal information if you, or someone you know, receives communication about another round of stimulus checks.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Why was the Berlin Wall built?
This digital composite image shows Boyenstrasse in Berlin in August, 1961 (Imagno/Getty Images) and on October 24, 2019 (Sean Gallup). *** ARCHIVE *** #56466437 BERLIN, GERMANY - 1961 or 1962: Two women at the Berlin Wall. Germany. 1961/62. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images)***MODERN DAY*** BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 24: Two women walk along Boyenstrasse, where a portion of the Berlin Wall once stood, on October 24, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. This photo pairs for a then-and-now comparison with image asset 56466437, which shows a portion of the Berlin Wall shortly after its construction at the same location in 1961 or 1962. November 9, 2019, will mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which heralded the collapse of communist governments across Eastern Europe and the end of the Cold War. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Category: FYI
FYI
Why was the Berlin Wall built?
David James David James May 21, 2024
Read Article What happened to YouTuber Cryaotic?
Cryaotic YouTuber scandal
Category: FYI
FYI
Gaming
Gaming
Social Media
Social Media
What happened to YouTuber Cryaotic?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 21, 2024
Read Article Here’s the secret command that makes Google Search work like it used to
Internet browser search bar with magnifier on computer screen with text Search
Category: FYI
FYI
Tech
Tech
Here’s the secret command that makes Google Search work like it used to
David James David James May 21, 2024
Read Article What happened at Gettysburg?
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened at Gettysburg?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 20, 2024
Read Article Where to start reading the Bible, explained
Category: Books
Books
FYI
FYI
Where to start reading the Bible, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Why was the Berlin Wall built?
This digital composite image shows Boyenstrasse in Berlin in August, 1961 (Imagno/Getty Images) and on October 24, 2019 (Sean Gallup). *** ARCHIVE *** #56466437 BERLIN, GERMANY - 1961 or 1962: Two women at the Berlin Wall. Germany. 1961/62. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images)***MODERN DAY*** BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 24: Two women walk along Boyenstrasse, where a portion of the Berlin Wall once stood, on October 24, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. This photo pairs for a then-and-now comparison with image asset 56466437, which shows a portion of the Berlin Wall shortly after its construction at the same location in 1961 or 1962. November 9, 2019, will mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which heralded the collapse of communist governments across Eastern Europe and the end of the Cold War. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Category: FYI
FYI
Why was the Berlin Wall built?
David James David James May 21, 2024
Read Article What happened to YouTuber Cryaotic?
Cryaotic YouTuber scandal
Category: FYI
FYI
Gaming
Gaming
Social Media
Social Media
What happened to YouTuber Cryaotic?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 21, 2024
Read Article Here’s the secret command that makes Google Search work like it used to
Internet browser search bar with magnifier on computer screen with text Search
Category: FYI
FYI
Tech
Tech
Here’s the secret command that makes Google Search work like it used to
David James David James May 21, 2024
Read Article What happened at Gettysburg?
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened at Gettysburg?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 20, 2024
Read Article Where to start reading the Bible, explained
Category: Books
Books
FYI
FYI
Where to start reading the Bible, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 20, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.