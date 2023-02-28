5 voice actors who can replace Elliot Gindi and play Tighnari in Genshin Impact

Hoyoverse recently announced plans to replace all of Tighnari’s voice lines in Genshin Impact after its voice actor, Elliot Gindi, was fired due to grooming allegations. This means that the role of Tighnari is open and the one who will take over the role has some big shoes to fill due to how fans instantly loved the character during his initial release.

In the game, Tighnari is a smart guy. He knows the Sumeru forest so well to the point where people trust him whenever danger. is around. He also knows how to cure the injured or sick while exploring the region. At the same time, he’s also someone who’d defy the Akademiya and is well-trained in combat. He may be a standard five-star character in the game, but he’s very useful to have when exploring Sumeru.

With that being said, the person who does take over the role needs to be able to emulate his passion and knowledge, as well as his sassy nature. And here are some voice actors who could be strong contenders for the role.

5. Vic Mignogna

You might recognize Vic Mignogna’s voice since he starred in multiple big anime titles, such as Edward Elric in FullMetal Alchemist, Rin Matsuoka in Free! Iwatobi Swim Club, and Tamaki in Ouran High School Host Club, just to name a few. He’s a big deal in the anime-dubbing industry and he has the sass to play the intellectual Forest Ranger.

Unfortunately, while he is very talented, it’s unlikely that Hoyoverse would consider hiring him due to sexual harassment allegations. Not to mention, the anime community is divided if the voice actor is guilty or innocent. Regardless, his talent is still recognizable by anime dub fans.

4. Jim Parsons

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has the same vocal range as Tighnari. Not to mention, he may be able to pull off the same sass level needed for the role. One of the main reasons people like this five-star forest ranger character is because he’s smart, friendly, and can talk smack to the Akademiya. And knowing the past roles Parson has done in the past, he is the perfect person to emulate Tighnari’s personality.

The only issue would be that he may be too expensive to cast. Sure, Hoyoverse earned $1.7 billion in 2022 thanks to Genshin Impact profits alone. But this is a recurring role, and Parsons may either be too busy to record some lines or to even take the role at all.

3. Ben Schwartz

Wouldn’t it be interesting to hear Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Ben Schwarts voice Tighnari? Sure, he’s done multiple voice work in TV and is also an actor. But having someone like him, known to voice characters in children’s TV, play a role in a gacha video game would be a funny sight to see since it’s a different genre. While he doesn’t have plenty of experience voicing characters in video games, it would be an interesting choice if Hoyoverse does choose him. Also, picking him could spark some sort of reaction from Sonic fans, especially due to the hostile relationship both fans had during the 2022 Game Awards.

2. Bryce Papenbrook

Another worthy candidate to be Tighnari’s newest voice actor is Bryce Papenbrook, the voice behind Adrien in Miraculous Ladybug, Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan, and Kirito in Sword Art Online. He has the vocal range to play a variety of characters, friendly or hostile, and this is good, considering that Tighnari is both chilled-out and aggressive when he needs to be. He’s also a notable name in the voice-acting industry, so having him in the game should be worth it. Especially if Hoyoverse wants to completely separate Tighnari from his previous voice actor, and encourage fans to try to aim for him in the standard gacha banner.

1. SungWon Cho

Fun fact, SungWon Cho had multiple minor voice roles in Genshin Impact. He played Krosl, the Snezhnayan merchant, Uncle Dai from Liyue, and Bravo the Miner. Another fun fact, main voice actors like Zach Aguilar, can play both leading and minor roles. So there is an opportunity here to give one of the internet’s most beloved voice actors a five-star character role.

Aside from Genshin Impact, Cho voiced in different video games, like Boyfriend Dungeon, God of War: Ragnarök, and Borderlands 3. And let’s not forget the variety of TV roles he’s received as well. So in the end, he has a full list of experiences and credentials to become the next voice for Tighnari.

And if Hoyoverse wants a safety net, it should know that Cho can’t be problematic because if he did, he’s going to break plenty of hearts who love him for his YouTube content, alongside his voice-acting work.

At the moment, it’s currently unknown who would replace Gindi and play the role of this 5-star character. However, it’s good to know that there are qualified voice actors out there who could do the job. It’s up to Hoyoverse to find the right one who it believes could do the role justice, as well as help separate the character from its previous voice actor.