Awesome Fan-Made Mod Transforms Resident Evil 3 Into Dino Crisis

Old school survival horror lovers may have been spoiled rotten by Capcom with the Resident Evil 3 remake (as well as last year’s arguably even better predecessor), but for now, at least, it seems the famed Japanese studio has no interest in reimagining other beloved parts of its back catalogue.

We are, of course, referring to Dino Crisis which, despite repeated calls from fans for the series to receive its own modernization, remains little more than a fond memory. For what it’s worth, Capcom has never outright revealed its stance on the matter one way or the other, though that silence has inevitably led to the emergence of several rumors with only bad news to deliver. Prolific Resident Evil leaker AestheticGamer (AKA Dusk Golem) has reiterated numerous times in the past that the Dino Crisis IP remains on ice, with most, if not all, focus and resources for the still relatively niche genre being poured into delivering new installments of Resident Evil going forward.

With that said, the whistleblower has stressed the importance of making one’s voice heard and that the developer truly does consider such feedback seriously. Until that time comes, however, modder Darkness Valtier has put together their own impression of what a Dino Crisis remake could look like using Resident Evil 3 as the base and you can check out some footage for yourself via the video above.

It’s not the most polished mod you’ve likely ever seen, admittedly, but Valtier describes this iteration of the mod as primarily a test and intends to continue improving upon what’s already present in the future. Even in such an early stage, the potential for genuine prehistoric horror is already evident in the aptly-named “Dino Evil 3” and we can’t wait to see how the project develops.

Resident Evil 3 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. See here for our review.