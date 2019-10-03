Apex Legends Leaks Reveal New Lifeline Heirloom Weapon

Apex Legends Season 3 might be little more than a few days old but Respawn is already finalizing its plans for what lies ahead, it seems.

Clearly eager to sidestep complaints of a content drought as it did not long after the battle royale’s initial launch, the developer revealed earlier this week that a new event to celebrate Halloween is due to arrive shortly in new map World’s Edge, no doubt bringing with it a host of spooky new cosmetics to earn.

We’ve been hearing rumours of such an occasion as far back as the summer, of course, thanks to various leaks, but today’s discovery will surely push hype levels through the roof. New files discovered by trusted data miner That1MiningGuy have seemingly outed the upcoming event as being called ‘Fight or Fright Collection’ and, what’s more, it boasts an extremely lucrative reward for the most dedicated of players, an Heirloom.

Check it out below:

Apex Legends Leaks Reveal New Lifeline Heirloom 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For the uninitiated, Heirloom items are unique (usually limited-time) skins that can only be equipped by certain characters. So far, just two – Wraith’s kunai and Bloodhound’s hatchet – have been made available to the player base either as incredibly rare drops from Loot Boxes or placed behind a luck-based paywall. The latter method was first trialled in Season 2’s Iron Crown Collection and, following huge backlash from fans, was made more accessible to paying customers.

As for Lifeline, her Heirloom appears to take the form of a police baton and will, like Bloodhound’s, require obtaining a number of prerequisite items before being unlocked. It’s worth noting, however, that unlike previously, Lifeline’s special trinket will available free of charge to anyone who hits 100% completion in the event, though it remains to be seen whether doing so will involve spending real money.

We’ll see, but for now, expect an official announcement for Apex Legends‘ tie-in Halloween affair over the coming weeks.