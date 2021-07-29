Avengers: Endgame Thor Skin Now Available In Marvel’s Avengers

Fans of Marvel’s Avengers‘ resident Asgardian can finally show their love of the MCU thanks to the game’s latest premium store addition. Despite it having revealed and released several costumes for other members of the superhero team based on their appearance in Avengers: Endgame, similar treatment for Thor has been noticeably missing, prompting many players to wonder if the idea had been scrapped entirely.

As it turns out, that definitely wasn’t the case, as developer Crystal Dynamics pulled back the curtain on the Thunder God’s new (or familiar, depending on your familiarity with the films) look yesterday. Sporting a costume nearly identical to that worn by Chris Hemsworth during the Infinity Stones saga, the only real major difference between the two is their facial features. It’s worth noting, however, that both facial and head hair has been styled to mimic Hemsworth’s during the Phase 4 finale, making this one of the best crossovers to date.

Crystal’s Twitter post notes that the cosmetic item will be available for purchase from today (July 29th), so if it has yet to appear for you, we’d recommend keeping your eyes peeled throughout the day.

With that, the entire cast (excluding Ms. Marvel for obvious reasons) of Marvel’s Avengers now has their own MCU skin, though it’ll be interesting to see if any further additions inspired by the mega-successful film franchise will be added in the future. Especially in the case of Iron Man, Robert Downey, Jr.’s version of Tony Stark went through a number of suits during his tenure, so we wouldn’t at all be surprised to see those still absent added down the road.