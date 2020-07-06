Capcom Confirms Resident Evil 8 Won’t Have Perceivable Load Times

Last month’s PlayStation 5 reveal was a doozy that saw Sony show off 26 incredible games coming to their new hardware. Most of the titles looked stunning and featured breathtaking graphics, more fleshed-out worlds, and higher-quality animation than anything we’ve seen on consoles before, ensuring that PlayStation users would be eagerly awaiting the PS5’s holiday 2020 release. One particular game that Sony revealed at the showcase though has survival horror fans even more stoked than ever, and that’s Resident Evil 8: Village.

Village‘s logo very clearly highlights the first four letters in the word “Village” to stylistically show that the game is technically Resident Evil 8, and it’s confirmed to be a direct sequel to 2017’s Resident Evil 7. Plot details are thin right now, but the announcement trailer did confirm the return of the previous game’s main character, Ethan Winters, as well as series mainstay, Chris Redfield. There were even some pretty clear hints that Umbrella may make an appearance at some point, too.

While we may not know much about Resident Evil Village‘s story, Capcom has been quick to confirm that the game will take full advantage of some of next-gen’s most exciting features. This obviously includes drastically improved visuals and sound quality, but the company has also made it clear that the project will make exceptional use of the SSDs in next-gen consoles. What this means for gamers is imperceptible load times that will allow for a more engrossing experience that never rips you out of the game world.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to launch sometime this holiday season. Unfortunately, Resident Evil 8 will not be a launch title on Sony’s new hardware, but it is slated for release in 2021, so hopefully it won’t be too far into next year before we can get our hands on it.